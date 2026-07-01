100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 66

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 66, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 66, the 66-yard Aaron Murray-to-Marlon Brown touchdown that jump-started the Bulldogs to a rout of the Rebels. (Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

The Game: No. 7 Georgia (7-1 record coming off a win over No. 3 Florida) vs. Ole Miss (5-3 record coming off a win at Arkansas) at Sanford Stadium in Athens on November 3, 2012.

Under first-year head coach Hugh Freeze, the Rebels were considered 13½-point underdogs to the Bulldogs.

“Get the Picture”: Nearly 20 minutes into the ballgame, Georgia was shockingly being shut out by Ole Miss, 10-0. After the Rebels scored a touchdown early in the second quarter, and following the ensuing kickoff, two runs by Todd Gurley netted the Bulldogs nine yards. There, from their own 34-yard line, they faced 3rd down-and-1 with just under 11 minutes remaining until halftime—and in desperate need of a score.

The Play

With the safe play being to run the ball (on 3rd-and-1), junior quarterback Aaron Murray instead sold a fake handoff to Gurley, who plowed into the line as if running the ball. With tremendous protection, Murray hid the ball on his hip before wheeling around and floating a pass downfield to a ridiculously wide-open Marlon Brown.

Brown caught Murray’s pass around the opposing 40-yard line and coasted into the end zone untouched for a 66-yard touchdown.

After the Bulldogs finally got on the scoreboard via the long touchdown, they were pretty much unstoppable. Georgia built on a 14-10 halftime advantage in the second half before ultimately prevailing in a 37-10 rout.

“That call takes a little bit of nerve,” head coach Mark Richt said about the fake-handoff play called (by offensive coordinator Mike Bobo) for the 66-yard touchdown.

For the game, Murray completed 21 of 28 passes for 384 yards, 4 touchdowns, and no interceptions. His passer rating of 237.3 versus the Rebels remains one of the highest single-game ratings for an individual in UGA history.

As for Brown, who often dealt with injuries in his four seasons at Georgia (2009-2012), he finished with a team-high three receptions for a game-high 113 yards, including the 66-yard touchdown. It was his fourth and final 100-yard receiving game while at Georgia. Against Ole Miss, Brown left the game with a knee injury following a third-quarter catch. He then missed the final five games of his senior season.