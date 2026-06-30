100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 67

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 67, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 67, we look back at the 67-yard TD pass from Charley Trippi (No. 62 with ball vs. UNC) that decided the 1947 Sugar Bowl.

The Game: No. 3 Georgia (10-0 record and SEC champions) vs. No. 9 North Carolina (8-1-1 record and Southern Conference champions) at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl on January 1, 1947.

The 13th annual Sugar Bowl was Georgia’s fourth bowl appearance in its history; UNC’s first. The Bulldogs were established as a 14-point favorite (until 2023, the largest Georgia had been favored in a bowl game).

“Get the Picture”: After surprisingly trailing at halftime, 7-0, Georgia tied the game in the third quarter, only to then allow a tie-breaking field goal by UNC’s Bob Cox. After returning the ensuing kickoff to its own 31-yard line, Georgia gained just two yards in two plays. There, trailing 10-7 late in the third quarter, the Bulldogs faced 3rd-and-8 from their own 33.

The Play

Out of the T-formation, quarterback John Rauch shifted from under center, and a direct snap was taken by legendary halfback Charley Trippi, playing in his final game for Georgia. Trippi charged the line like he was going to run before suddenly stopping and firing a pass over the middle to end Dan Edwards.

Edwards gathered Trippi’s pass just short of the 50, kicked free of a would-be tackler, and took off down the field. He was pursued the entire way by speedy John Clements of UNC. However, Edwards changed directions three times, keeping in front of the faster Clements the entire way into the end zone.

The Trippi-to-Edwards 67-yard touchdown gave the Bulldogs their first lead of the game, while deflating the upset-minded Tar Heels. In the final quarter, Georgia drove 80 yards in 12 plays—all on the ground—to a touchdown, securing a 20-10 victory in the process.

For Trippi, who played all 60 minutes vs. UNC (as did Rauch), the 67-yard score was the 47th and final touchdown he was responsible for (24 rushing, 15 passing, 4 receiving, and 4 via return) in 30 career games at Georgia.

Georgia’s perfect 11-0 campaign of 1946 was just the second of what is currently four undefeated, untied teams in program history, joining 1896 (4-0)—and 1980 (12-0) and 2022 (15-0) since then.