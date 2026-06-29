100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 68

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 68, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 68, we look back at when Knowshon Moreno’s 68-yard touchdown answered the call at LSU

The Game: No. 9 Georgia (6-1 record coming off a win over Vanderbilt) vs. No. 11 LSU (5-1 record coming off a win over South Carolina) at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge on October 25, 2008. The odds were considered “Even” for the game.

“Get the Picture”: Trailing Georgia by two touchdowns, 31-17, late in the third quarter, LSU missed a 49-yard field goal wide right. Taking possession at the spot of the ball, the Bulldogs had 1st-and-10 at their own 32-yard line.

The Play

Quarterback Matthew Stafford took the snap and pitched the ball to Knowshon Moreno, who shot through the center of the line. After Moreno broke a couple of tackles in the LSU secondary, the sophomore tailback sensation was gone. LSU linebacker Darry Beckwith gave close chase, but Moreno would not be denied the end zone, scoring a 68-yard touchdown with 3:55 left in the third quarter.

After Moreno scored the touchdown, he curled left toward the LSU student section and gestured to the crowd as if answering a phone call. Turns out, someone had leaked Moreno’s cellphone number earlier in the week, and Tiger fans had left him messages for days leading up to the game.

Moreno’s score instantly silenced the normally raucous Tiger Stadium crowd. Leading by three touchdowns, Georgia traded off scores with its hosts before holding on for a 52-38 victory.

“I didn’t hear anything except somebody behind me trying to catch me,” Moreno said when asked about his 68-yard touchdown run. “I was just running hard, trying to get an important score.”

For the game, Moreno finished with 21 carries for 163 yards and one touchdown—the 68-yard, “important score.”