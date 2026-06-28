100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 69

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 69, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 69, we look back at a hometown hero’s (No. 18 Charlie Dean) 69-yard INT return for a TD, clinching a season-opening win over UCLA.

The Game: No. 15 Georgia (0-0 record) vs. UCLA (0-0) at Sanford Stadium in Athens for the season opener on September 3, 1983.

Both teams were coming off conference championship campaigns the season before in 1982. The Bulldogs, without star tailback Herschel Walker for the first time in four years, entered as 2½-point favorites.

“Get the Picture”: With Georgia leading, 12-6, with just over a minute remaining in the game, but possessing the ball deep in their own territory, the Bulldogs allowed UCLA an intentional safety with hopes of keeping the visiting Bruins out of the end zone. However, following the ensuing kickoff, quarterback Rick Neuheisel quickly moved the UCLA offense to Georgia’s 31-yard line in four plays. There, trailing by just four points, the Bruins had 1st-and-10 with 33 seconds remaining and trailing by just four points, 12-8.

The Play

Neuheisel dropped back to throw and, after first looking to go deep, instead floated a pass to his left towards tight end Paul Bergman. Suddenly, Georgia’s Charlie Dean stepped in front of the intended receiver. Dean, a senior safety from Athens, had played sparingly in three years at Georgia and was only playing against UCLA because of a season-ending injury to the intended starting safety.

Dean intercepted Neuheisel’s pass at his 26-yard line and raced untouched down the sideline into the end zone. The 69-yard interception return for a touchdown secured a 19-8 season-opening victory for the Bulldogs.

The post-Herschel Walker era had officially begun in fine fashion—and due in large part to a magnificent game-saving pick-six by a little-known hometown hero.

“It was really a relief to see Charlie Dean take the ball and run down the field,” head coach Vince Dooley said following the game.