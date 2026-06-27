100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 70

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 70, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 70, we look back at Ladd McConkey’s 70-yard TD run that sparked a win in Starkville.

The Game: No. 1 Georgia (9-0 record off a win over No. 2 Tennessee) vs. Mississippi State (6-3 record off a win over Auburn) at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville on November 12, 2022.

With a victory, the visiting Bulldogs would secure a spot in the SEC Championship Game versus SEC West champ LSU. Georgia was considered a 16½-point favorite.

“Get the Picture”: A one-time two-touchdown lead for Georgia was reduced to five points just before halftime following a punt return for a score by Mississippi State. Leading only 17-12 to start the second half, the Bulldogs’ Kenny McIntosh gained five yards on first down. This brought up 2nd-and-5 for Georgia at its own 30-yard line—and in desperate need for something good to happen.

The Play

Senior quarterback Stetson Bennett gave the ball to Ladd McConkey on an end-around. The sophomore wideout got a great block on the edge from tight end Darnell Washington. McConkey eluded a few defenders around midfield before outracing State’s Decamerion Richardson into the end zone for the score.

The 70-yard touchdown gave Georgia control of the ballgame. Less than five minutes after his long rushing touchdown, McConkey was on the receiving end of a score to give the visiting Bulldogs a 19-point lead in what was ultimately a 45-19 Georgia victory.

“Darnell made a heck of a block,” McConkey said when asked about his 70-yard touchdown. “I just cut up and ran for it, really.”

In three seasons at Georgia (2021-2023), McConkey scored 18 touchdowns—14 receiving, four rushing.