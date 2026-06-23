100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 74

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 74, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 74, we look back at Christopher Smith’s 74-yard, game-defining return in a season-opening upset over Clemson. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

The Game: No. 5 Georgia (0-0 record) vs. No. 3 Clemson (0-0) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., for the Duke’s Mayo Classic on September 4, 2021.

Appearing in their first-ever season opener matching top-5 teams, the Bulldogs were regarded as 3-point underdogs to the Tigers.

“Get the Picture”: In a surprisingly scoreless tie late in the second quarter, Clemson forced a Georgia fumble fielding a punt at midfield. Quarterbacked by D.J. Uiagalelei, the Tigers’ offense moved to the Bulldogs’ 30-yard line, where it faced 3rd-and-4 with just over three minutes until halftime.

The Play

Taking a short drop out of the shotgun, Uiagalelei fired a pass over the middle intended for Justyn Ross running a quick slant. Georgia safety Christopher Smith jumped the route, telegraphing the pass perfectly, picking it off at his own 26-yard line.

Smith started to race down his left sideline. As he approached Clemon’s end zone, it appeared Uiagalelei might have a shot at the Georgia defender. But nothing could deny Smith. He crossed the goal line for a 74-yard interception return for a touchdown with 2:58 before halftime.

The teams traded field goals in the second half before Georgia held on for a 10-3 victory. In one of the finest defensive efforts by the Bulldogs in recent memory, the Tigers were sacked seven times, limited to 180 total yards, including just two net yards rushing, and, most importantly, held out of the end zone.

“[Uiagalelei] threw it right to me, and the rest was history,” Smith said postgame about his 74-yard interception return.

The interception was the first of what would be six picks for Smith during his five-season career at Georgia (2018-2022). Ironically, on the same day of his game, Smith’s brother, TJ Smith, a redshirt freshman defensive back at Kansas State, recorded his first collegiate interception, as well (vs. Stanford, 24-7 win).