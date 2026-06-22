100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 75

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 75, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 75, we look back at Brett Thorson’s 75-yard punt, which helped turn the tide away from top-ranked Tennessee and towards Georgia.

The Game: No. 1 Georgia (8-0 record off a win over Florida) vs. No. 2 Tennessee (8-0 record off a win over Kentucky) at Sanford Stadium in Athens on November 5, 2022.

For the initial week of the CFP rankings, Georgia was ranked No. 3, whereas Tennessee was No. 1. The Bulldogs were considered 8½-point favorites over the Volunteers.

“Get the Picture”: Only leading Tennessee 7-3 late in the first quarter, the Georgia offense gained only six yards in three plays on its side of the field. On fourth down from his own 24-yard line, freshman Brett Thorson, the Bulldogs’ punter from Australia, was set to punt.

The Play

Thorson lifted a rocket towards Tennessee’s Dee Williams, who, ironically, would lead the FBS in punt returns that season in 2022 with an average of 18.7. Nonetheless, Williams decided not to field the punt as it first hit around the 20-yard line.

Instead of bounding forward, Thorson’s punt shot toward the corner of the end zone. The ball skipped out of bounds inside the Vols’ 1-yard line for a 75-yard boot.

Thorson’s kick helped turn the tide away from top-ranked Tennessee and towards the Bulldogs early. With possession inside its own 1-yard line, Tennessee was forced to punt after three plays. Georgia scored on the next play, taking a 14-3 lead. Late in the game, the Bulldogs held a three-touchdown advantage before cruising to a 27-13 victory.

“I told [Thorson the punt] worked like a boomerang from Australia,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said about the 75-yard punt. “It was sidewinding. I kept saying get out of bounds. It was a hell, a hell of a kick by him. That was a big momentum swing.”

The win over Tennessee gave Smart a 10-1 record at home against AP-ranked opponents. This included a perfect 5-0 record against the Top 10.

From 2022 to 2025 at Georgia, Thorson had a career punting average of 45.6. This currently ranks second all-time in UGA history, just behind Jake Camarda’s average of 45.8 from 2018 to 2021. Thorson’s 75-yard punt vs. Tennessee in 2022 was his career long at Georgia,