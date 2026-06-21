100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 76

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 76, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 76, we look back at the 76-yard Bennett-to-Smith bomb that sparked Georgia’s comeback in the 2022 Peach Bowl (Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports).

The Game: No. 1 Georgia (13-0 record off a win over LSU in the SEC title game) vs. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1 record off a loss to Michigan in the final regular-season game) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl on December 31, 2022.

In a CFP Semifinal game, the winner was set to face No. 3 TCU, which had defeated No. 2 Michigan earlier in the Fiesta Bowl, for the CFP National Championship. The Bulldogs were established as 6-point favorites over the Buckeyes.

“Get the Picture”: Trailing Ohio State by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, Georgia cut its deficit to 38-27 with a Jack Podlesny field goal. After forcing the Buckeyes to punt on their ensuing drive, the Bulldogs took over 1st-and-10 at their own 24-yard line. Only 8:51 remained in the game—and Georgia was in desperate need of a score, and quick.

The Play

Quarterback Stetson Bennett took the snap from shotgun and faked a handoff to running back Kenny McIntosh. Bennett dropped back and looped a deep ball down the left side for wide receiver Arian Smith.

In running his route, Smith exploded past safety Lathan Ransom, who had stumbled at midfield. Left wide open, Smith caught the deep ball around the opposing 30 and raced the remaining distance for a touchdown.

The 76-yard touchdown and ensuing two-point conversion cut Ohio State’s lead to 38–35 with a little more than eight minutes remaining and provided a huge momentum swing for Georgia. Following a Buckeyes field goal, the Bulldogs scored a late touchdown, and then held on for a 42-41 comeback victory.

“I gave him a hard jab inside,” Smith said about Ransom on the long touchdown. “Coach Monken (offensive coordinator Todd Monken) always tells me to hit. That’s what I did. I hit him inside and made sure I stacked him.”

For Smith, whose career had been marked with injuries and who had made just three catches all season, he finished with three receptions against Ohio State for a game-high 129 yards, including the 76-yard score.

From 2020 to 2024 at Georgia, Smith scored 10 touchdowns, including at least one in each of his five seasons. He is one of only two players in history to score in five different seasons playing for Georgia.