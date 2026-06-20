100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 77

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 77, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 77, the Zeier-to-Graham 77-yard touchdown that led to a season-opening win at South Carolina.

The Game: Georgia (0-0 record) vs. South Carolina (0-0) at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia for the season opener on September 3, 1994.

Both teams were coming off disappointing losing campaigns in 1993—Georgia at 5-6, South Carolina at 4-7. Guided by Heisman Trophy candidate Eric Zeier, the Bulldogs’ senior quarterback, Georgia was established as a 6-point road favorite.

“Get the Picture”: Georgia up man Larry Bowie downed Marty Simpson’s opening kickoff at his own 16-yard line. After Zeier completed a 7-yard pass to wideout Jeff Thomas on the first offensive play of the game, the Bulldogs faced 2nd-and-3 at their own 23.

The Play

Taking the snap out of the shotgun, Zeier had tremendous blocking. He floated a long pass down the left sideline for senior split end Hason Graham, who made the catch just short of the opposing 35-yard line.

Graham, who beat senior cornerback Corey Bell on a fly pattern in one-on-one coverage, kept his balance along the sideline and dashed into the end zone for a 77-yard touchdown. Just like that, only 45 seconds into the ballgame, Georgia led 7-0.

In the third quarter with the score tied 14-14, Zeier found Graham again for a touchdown—this time on a 63-yard strike that was a carbon copy of the first score. With the Bulldogs leading 24-21 with less than three minutes remaining, safety Corey Johnson intercepted Steve Tanneyhill at the Georgia 10, preserving the three-point win.

“Hason got one-on-one, and he made them pay,” Zeier said after the game when asked about his 77-yard touchdown pass.

In the 24-21 victory, Zeier completed 31 of 51 passes for 485 yards and three touchdowns. He was neither intercepted nor sacked during the game. At the time, Zeier’s 485-yard passing performance ranked second in SEC history (only behind his 544 passing yards vs. Southern Miss the season before). It remains ranked second all-time in UGA history.

For the game, Graham totaled six catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns. At the time, the 188-yard receiving performance ranked third all-time in school history (currently ranked tied for eighth).