100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 78

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 78, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 78, we look back at when Brock Bowers’ 78-yard touchdown highlighted Georgia’s biggest rout of South Carolina. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

The Game: No. 1 Georgia (2-0 record) vs. South Carolina (1-1 record) at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia on September 17, 2022.

The No. 3-ranked team in the preseason, Georgia had recently climbed to the No. 1 spot after winning its first two games while allowing just three points. The Bulldogs were considered 24½-point favorites.

“Get the Picture”: Highlighted by two short touchdowns—one rushing, one receiving—scored by Georgia’s Brock Bowers, the Bulldogs built a 24-0 advantage at halftime. To begin the second half, the Georgia offense ran two plays, picking up a first down, and had possession at its own 22-yard line.

The Play

On play action, quarterback Stetson Bennett threw a pass over the middle to a wide-open Bowers. The sophomore tight end caught the throw in stride just short of his own 40-yard line.

Bowers broke a tackle at midfield, then sidestepped another defender. At the 45-yard line, he burst down the middle of the field untouched and into the end zone. The 78-yard score, Bowers’ third touchdown of the day, gave Georgia a 31-0 lead with 13:21 still remaining in the third quarter.

From there, and primarily playing reserves, the Bulldogs routed the Gamecocks, 48-7. After more than 179 minutes of play, or nearly three entire games, Georgia had not allowed a touchdown until surrendering a late scoring pass with 53 seconds remaining.

At the time, the 41-point margin was South Carolina’s worst defeat since 2008. It remains the most lopsided result in the 76-game history of the series.

In just over two quarters of play, Bowers made five receptions, including two touchdowns, for 121 yards, and a 5-yard rushing touchdown. His three-touchdown outing remains tied for the UGA record for most touchdowns scored by a tight end in a single game.