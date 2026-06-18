100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 79

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 79, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 79, Kelee Ringo’s 79-yard INT return for a TD clinching Georgia’s first national championship in 41 years. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles)

The Game: No. 3 Georgia (13-1 record off an Orange Bowl win over Michigan) vs. No. 1 Alabama (13-1 record off a Cotton Bowl win over Cincinnati) at the CFP National Championship in Indianapolis on January 10, 2022.

Georgia was seeking its first national championship since 1980. Although the Bulldogs had already lost to Alabama in the SEC title game five weeks earlier, they were still regarded as 2½-point favorites.

“Get the Picture”: Trailing Georgia, 26-18, late in the game, Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young drove Alabama from its 25-yard line to the Bulldogs’ 44. With victory still within reach, the Crimson Tide faced 3rd-and-10 with just over a minute remaining in the contest.

The Play

Young took the snap out of the shotgun and dropped straight back. He heaved a pass down the left side, underthrown and intended for Traeshon Holden. Bulldog cornerback Kelee Ringo leaped for the errant pass, pulling it down at his own 21-yard line.

With a convoy of blockers, Ringo started to make his way down the sideline. All the while, head coach Kirby Smart was yelling for him to go down so he wouldn’t risk a fumble. Aided by a block from Dan Jackson near the goal line, Ringo reached the end zone for a 79-yard, back-breaking score with 54 seconds remaining.

Georgia’s 33-18 win over Alabama in Indianapolis snapped a 7-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide while capturing the Bulldogs’ first national championship in 41 years.

“There’s gonna be some property torn up in Indianapolis tonight!” Smart said following the game, paraphrasing Georgia’s late play-by-play man Larry Munson.