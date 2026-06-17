100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 80

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 80, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 80, the 80-yard Appleby-to-Washington bomb that stunned the Gators in 1975.

The Game: Unranked Georgia (6-2 record) vs. No. 11 Florida (7-1 record) in Jacksonville on November 8, 1975.

Undefeated in the conference at 4-0, Florida seemed to have the inside track to its first SEC football title. The Gators were considered 10½-point favorites over the Bulldogs.

“Get the Picture”: On a wet and heavy Gator Bowl surface late in the game, Florida drove to Georgia’s 38-yard line with a 7-3 lead but was forced to punt. Tom Dolfi’s kick went into the end zone and was brought out to the Bulldogs’ 20-yard line with 3:24 left in the game. At that point in the game, the stagnant Georgia offense had completed just 2-of-9 passes for 29 yards with two interceptions.

The Play

Eighty yards from paydirt, Georgia quarterback Matt Robinson took the snap on first down and faced his left. Senior Richard Appleby, as he had done several times during the season, ran an end-around from his left to right, and was handed the football by Robinson. From his tight end position, Appleby carried the football six times in 1975, but on this particular play, he would suddenly stop and plant his feet into the rain-soaked turf.

Appleby arched back his right arm and threw a long, wobbly spiral nearly 50 yards in the air. Flanker Gene Washington, left all alone by an unsuspecting Gator secondary, caught the ball in stride around Florida’s 35-yard line and easily strolled untouched into the end zone for an 80-yard touchdown, waving the football in the air in celebration.

Following the Appleby-to-Washington touchdown play, Florida still had possession twice more in the game’s final three minutes. However, the Gators first lost a fumble. They then missed what would have been a game-tying field goal, as the Bulldogs held on for a 10-7 upset victory.

For Appleby, the Bulldogs’ leading receiver for three consecutive seasons from 1973 to 1975, it was his second attempted pass at Georgia. Just three weeks before at Vanderbilt, his first pass attempt was intercepted.

As for Washington, of his eight career touchdown receptions at Georgia from 1973 to 1976, four covered 75 yards or more.