100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 81

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 81, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 81, when Brandon Boykin’s 81-yard KOR for a touchdown set the tone in a bowl win over Texas A&M.

The Game: Georgia (7-5 record) vs. Texas A&M (6-6 record as a member of the Big 12) at the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La., on December 28, 2009.

The Aggies, which entered the game having not won a bowl in eight years, were considered 6½-point underdogs. For an expected offensive shootout, the game’s over/under point total was established at a lofty 66.

“Get the Picture”: Texas A&M broke an unexpected scoreless tie late in the second quarter with a 75-yard drive culminating in a touchdown pass. After the successful PAT, Georgia trailed 7–0 and was set to receive the Aggies’ kickoff, hoping to finally get on the board before halftime.

The Play

Randy Bullock’s short kickoff was taken by Georgia’s Brandon Boykin at the 19-yard line. Boykin, a sophomore cornerback who had returned two kickoffs for touchdowns that season, instantly picked up tremendous blocking. Running down midfield, he broke a tackle at his 40, got by the kicker, Bullock, around the 50, and then raced untouched into the end zone.

Boykin’s 81-yard touchdown tied the game, 7-7. More importantly, the score set the tone for Georgia while taking all the air out of the Aggies’ sails. After not scoring on their first five offensive drives of the game, the Bulldogs tallied points on seven of their next eight possessions. Meanwhile, Texas A&M’s high-powered offense was held in check in a 44-20 Georgia win.

“The kick return that I had, I really couldn’t take credit for that,” Boykin said after the game. “The kick was short—and my blocking, I felt like it parted like the Red Sea.”

Boykin’s three kickoff returns for touchdowns in 2009 remain both single-season school and SEC records. In 2010 at Kentucky, Boykin returned his fourth kickoff return for a touchdown at Georgia. Besides the 81-yard score vs. Texas A&M, his other three kickoff returns for touchdowns measured 100 yards.

In his career at Georgia from 2008 to 2011, Boykin scored eight touchdowns four different ways: one rushing, two receiving, one via punt return, and four by kickoff return.