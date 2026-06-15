100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 82

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 82, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 82, Jermaine Phillips’ game-clinching 82-yard interception return for a TD at Ole Miss.

The Game: No. 23 Georgia (5-3 record off back-to-back loses to Florida and Auburn) vs. Ole Miss (6-2 record off an open week) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford on November 17, 2001.

Under first-year head coach Mark Richt, the Bulldogs were expected to lose their third consecutive game as 3-point underdogs to the Rebels.

“Get the Picture”: After trailing Ole Miss, 9-7, at halftime, Georgia scored two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter. Trailing, 21-9, sophomore quarterback Eli Manning responded by guiding the Rebel offense deep into Bulldog territory early in the fourth quarter. After another Manning completion, Ole Miss faced 3rd-and-6 at Georgia’s 27-yard line.

The Play

Manning dropped back to pass and was immediately pressured by freshman defensive tackle David Pollack. Because of Pollack’s pressure, Manning hurried his throw into the awaiting arms of Jermaine Phillips.

Jumping the route perfectly, Phillips grabbed the errant pass at his 18-yard line and started to head upfield. He broke a tackle and was then sprung loose with the help of some blocking.

As Phillips neared the goal line, it appeared Manning might have an angle to tackle him. But the Georgia senior safety wouldn’t be denied the end zone. The 82-yard touchdown return with 13:29 remaining gave the Bulldogs a 28-9 advantage, essentially clinching what would be a 35-15 upset victory.

“We were in ‘robber’ defense and playing zone coverage,” Phillips said after the game. “It was the perfect call for the play Ole Miss ran. They were running short slants, and I was just waiting for them to come in so I could sneak under them.”

When asked about Manning seemingly having an angle to tackle him, Phillips quipped, “I knew I couldn’t let him tackle me because I’d never hear the end of it from my teammates.”

For his efforts (5 tackles, a pass deflection, and the 82-yard interception return for a touchdown), Phillips was named the SEC defensive player of the week. At the time, the interception return was the longest by a Georgia player since 1980, and the longest by a Bulldog returned for a touchdown since 1962.