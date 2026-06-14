100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 83

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 83, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 83, D’Andre Swift’s 83-yard division-clinching TD at Kentucky in 2018.

The Game: No. 6 Georgia (7-1 record off a win over No. 9 Florida) vs. No. 11 Kentucky (7-1 record off a win at Missouri) at Kroger Field in Lexington on November 3, 2018.

With both teams having identical 5-1 conference records and two conference games remaining, the winner would win the SEC East. Ranked No. 9 in the CFP rankings, Kentucky featured the nation’s top scoring defense, which hadn’t allowed more than 20 points in a game all season. The Bulldogs were considered 9-point favorites.

“Get the Picture”: Kentucky kept it close for nearly the entire first half before Georgia’s D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield rushed for touchdowns, and the Bulldogs led 21-3 midway through the third quarter. After forcing the Wildcats to punt, Georgia gained a couple of yards on first down, bringing up 2nd-and-8 at the Bulldogs’ own 17-yard line.

The Play

Replacing Brian Herrien as the lone man in Georgia’s backfield, Swift took the handoff from quarterback Jake Fromm. He quickly stepped to his left and shot through a hole created by the blocking of Trey Hill, a true freshman center.

A reserve guard, Hill filled in at center for all but four offensive plays of the game after starter Lamont Gaillard left with an injury.

Once Swift reached the secondary, wideout Jeremiah Hollomon made a key block on a Kentucky defender, springing the sophomore running back from Philadelphia loose. Swift roared all but untouched for an 83-yard touchdown, putting Georgia up, 28-3, with 7:56 remaining in the third quarter, essentially icing the game for the Bulldogs.

Kentucky scored touchdowns on two of its final three possessions, but it was too little, too late. Spearheaded by a strong ground game, Georgia coasted to a 34-17 victory. Swift finished with 156 rushing yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns, while Holyfield gained 115 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown. At the time, the yardage marks were career-highs for both players.

The win over Kentucky in 2018 was the sixth of what is currently a 9-game winning streak for Georgia over Kentucky on the road in Lexington. Along with two others, Swift’s 83-yard touchdown remains the longest scoring run by a Georgia player since 1985.