100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 84

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 84, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 84, UGASports looks back at the Stafford-to-Massaquoi 84-yard touchdown that helped the Bulldogs upset the Gators.

The Game: No. 20 Georgia (5-2 record) vs. No. 9 Florida (5-2 record) in Jacksonville on October 27, 2007.

The Bulldogs entered the contest having lost 15 of their last 17 games in the series. Quarterbacked by the eventual Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, the Gators were considered 7½-point favorites.

“Get the Picture”: Late in the opening quarter, Florida answered a Georgia touchdown, which had been accompanied by a memorable end-zone celebration, to tie the game, 7-7. After the Bulldogs returned the ensuing kickoff to the 18-yard line, star running back Knowshon Moreno lost 2 yards on first down. Georgia faced 2nd-and-12 at its own 16-yard line.

The Play

Georgia sophomore quarterback Matthew Stafford faked a handoff to Moreno and dropped straight back. Teammate Mohamed Massaquoi was suddenly wide open down the right sideline after a blown coverage by the Florida defense.

Blowing by safety Tony Joiner, Massaquoi snagged a dart thrown by Stafford around his 45-yard line. With Joiner and safety Kyle Jackson giving chase, the junior wideout raced down the sideline and into the end zone for an 84-yard touchdown with 3:40 remaining in the first quarter.

After the touchdown, Massaquoi was penalized for doing his version of the “Gator Chomp” to Florida fans. It was one of six unsportsmanlike conduct penalties called in the game.

Following the Bulldogs’ long touchdown, Florida tied the game and later took the lead, 17-14. Georgia jumped ahead, 21-17, just before halftime. The teams traded touchdowns in the second half before the Bulldogs defense stiffened while the offense continued to churn to a 42-30 upset victory.

At the time, the Stafford-to-Massaquoi 84-yard touchdown pass was Georgia’s longest offensive play in more than four seasons (2003 vs. LSU).

For the game, Stafford completed 11 of 18 passes for 217 yards with a then-career-high three touchdowns and one interception. Stafford’s passer rating of 206.3 for the game would ultimately rank as the second highest of his 39-game Georgia career.