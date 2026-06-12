100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 85

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 85, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 85, the Murray-to-Scott-Wesley 85-yard touchdown securing a win over 6th-ranked South Carolina.

The Game: No. 11 Georgia (0-1 record coming off a season-opening loss to Clemson) vs. No. 6 South Carolina (1-0 record coming off a season-opening win over North Carolina) at Sanford Stadium in Athens on September 7, 2013.

Georgia entered the contest having lost three consecutive games in the series and had won just one of its previous seven games against Top-10 opponents. Still, the Bulldogs were considered 3½-point favorites.

“Get the Picture”: Early in the fourth quarter, South Carolina trimmed its deficit to 34-30 after scoring a touchdown. Georgia sophomore Justin Scott-Wesley returned the ensuing kickoff 15 yards to his 18. Two plays gained just two yards, and then running back Todd Gurley was penalized for a false start. The Bulldogs faced 3rd-and-13 from their own 15-yard line and were in desperate need of a first down.

The Play

Senior quarterback Aaron Murray dropped back and was immediately flushed out of the pocket by All-American defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Slipping away from the pressure, Murray threw on the run downfield to a wide-open Scott-Wesley.

Scott-Wesley hauled in Murray’s pass just short of the 50-yard line. A member of Georgia’s track team, the sophomore speedster then turned on his track speed. Strong safety T.J. Gurley seemingly had an angle to tackle Scott-Wesley. However, the speedy Bulldog wideout outraced Gurley into the end zone for an 85-yard touchdown with 13 minutes left in the game.

Trailing 41-30, South Carolina drove the field in 11 plays only to turn the ball over on downs at the Georgia 1-yard line. The Bulldogs responded with a drive of their own for more than eight minutes, running out the clock and holding on for the 11-point win.

“It still blows my mind how that dude (Gurley) didn’t tackle [Scott-Wesley],” Murray said when asked about the 85-yard touchdown. “[Scott-Wesley] took off. He’s unbelievable, the speed he has.”

For the game, Murray completed 17 of 23 passes for 309 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Scott-Wesley made three receptions for a game-high 116 yards, including the 85-yard score.