100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 86

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 86, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 86, the 86-yard Robinson-to-Appleby touchdown that highlighted a 49-0 rout of the Rebels.

The Game: Georgia (2-2 record coming off a loss to unranked Clemson) vs. Ole Miss (2-2 record coming off a loss to No. 3-ranked Alabama) at Sanford Stadium in Athens on October 12, 1974.

Both teams were in desperate need of a win. Ole Miss’ first-year head coach, Ken Cooper, had been a standout player and long-time assistant coach at Georgia (and it was his 38th birthday). The Bulldogs were considered 4½-point favorites.

“Get the Picture”: Led by quarterback Matt Robinson, tailback Horace King (then-school-record 4 rushing TDs), and a stingy bend-but-don’t-break defense, Georgia held a commanding 35-0 lead over Ole Miss midway through the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs forced a late turnover when sophomore Mark Mitchell intercepted a pass inside his own 15-yard line. After tailback Rayfield Williams made a short gain on first down, Georgia faced 2nd-and-8 from its own 14-yard line.

The Play

After seeing Ole Miss’ defensive formation, Robinson audibled Georgia’s called running play to a pass play. The sophomore signal-caller faked to fullback Andy Reid and flipped a pass out in the flat to a wide-open Richard Appleby, Georgia’s standout junior tight end.

After catching the ball around his own 40, Appleby started sprinting upfield with no one in front of him. Ole Miss defensive back Gary Hall closely trailed the speedster for more than 40 yards before attempting, and failing, to tackle him from behind around the 15. Nearly ankle tackled, Appleby crossed the goal line, scoring the 86-yard touchdown with 7:01 remaining in the game.

Following the long Robinson-to-Appleby touchdown, Georgia promptly forced a turnover. On the next play, the Bulldogs added another touchdown on a 9-yard run by backup quarterback Dicky Clark and ultimately blanked Ole Miss, 49-0.

“See, the thing that makes ole Matt so tough is that he can pick a defense apart,” Appleby said of Robinson, who also passed for a 74-yard touchdown to Gene Washington early in the third quarter. “Both those passes Gene and I caught, they were supposed to be running plays. But Matt looks up and sees that [defensive] lineup and the switch to the pass is on.”

At the time, the 86-yard Robinson-to-Appleby pass play was the fourth-longest passing touchdown in Georgia history.

Robinson finished the game 6 of 9 passing for 241 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, establishing the single-game school record for most yards per passing attempt (26.8). After more than 50 seasons, Robinson’s 10.9 yards per passing attempt for the 1974 season, his first on the Georgia varsity, remains a single-season school record.