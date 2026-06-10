100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 87

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 87, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 87, Kent Lawrence makes amends in the Harvest Bowl with an 87-yard return for a touchdown.

The Game: Georgia (1-0 record off a season-opening win over Mississippi State) vs. the Virginia Military Institute (1-0 record off a season-opening win over Villanova) at the “Harvest Bowl” in Roanoke, Virginia, on September 24, 1966. The Harvest Bowl, or Harvest Festival, held annually at Victory Stadium in Roanoke from 1958 to 1969, was a regular-season game and fundraiser for the city’s Junior League. Georgia was considered a “two-to-three” touchdown favorite.

“Get the Picture”: A sparse crowd of 15,000 witnessed VMI jump on Georgia with a touchdown midway through the opening quarter after sophomore tailback Kent Lawrence lost a fumble. Playing in just his second varsity game, Lawrence was only starting because teammate Randy Wheeler had been injured the previous week. With just under 8 minutes remaining in the first quarter, VMI’s Ted Mervosh kicked off to the Bulldogs with the Keydets holding a 7-0 lead.

The Play

Lawrence gathered Mervosh’s kickoff at his own 13-yard line, headed upfield, and broke through the first wave of VMI tacklers. Making amends for his earlier miscue, the 9.5 speedster then cut to the sideline and outraced two opposing players into the end zone for an 87-yard touchdown.

Georgia’s PAT tied the game, 7-7, with 7:37 remaining in the first quarter. From there, Lawrence’s score seemingly jump-started what had been a sluggish Bulldogs team. Led by junior quarterback Kirby Moore (two rushing TDs, one passing TD) and fullback Ronnie Jenkins (named game’s MVP), Georgia built a 22-point halftime lead before ultimately routing VMI, 43-7.

“That broke the game open,” head coach Vince Dooley said regarding Lawrence’s 87-yard touchdown.

Georgia’s Harvest Bowl appearance in 1966 remains the last time the Bulldogs played a non-major-college team on the road.

Playing for Georgia from 1966 to 1968, Lawrence’s 2,722 career all-purpose yards were a school record not surpassed until the mid-1970s. A former State Court judge, Judge Lawrence passed away in 2020 at the age of 72.