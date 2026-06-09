100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 88

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 88, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

For Day 88, Dominick Sanders’ game-clinching 88-yard interception return for a touchdown vs. Vanderbilt in 2015.

The Game: No. 10 Georgia (1-0 record off a season-opening win over Louisiana-Monroe) at Vanderbilt (0-1 record off a season-opening loss to Western Kentucky) in Nashville for the SEC season opener on September 12, 2015. Entering the contest having lost eight consecutive SEC games, the Commodores were considered 17.5-point underdogs.

“Get the Picture”: Although they trailed 24-14 with just 1:27 remaining in the game, the Commodores were seemingly still alive while threatening to score. After quarterback Johnny McCrary completed three consecutive passes and rushed for a 24-yard gain, Vandy had the ball first and 10 at the Bulldogs’ 24-yard line.

The Play

McCrary dropped back and threw a pass over the middle intended for a slot receiver. Georgia sophomore Dominick Sanders read the pass perfectly and picked it off at his own 12-yard line in the middle of the field.

Sanders started to run down his right sideline with “a little blocking help” from 315-pound nose tackle John Atkins. Along the sideline around the opposing 25, Sanders cut to his left. He then skipped past a would-be tackler and cut to his right into the end zone.

Sanders’ 88-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:11 remaining clinched what was ultimately a 31-14 victory for the Bulldogs.

“The first thing that came to my mind was, ‘Don’t get caught. Keep running,’” Sanders said of his interception. When asked about teammate Atkins blocking for him, Sanders replied, “I was surprised he was running right there.”

Sanders, a four-year starter at safety from 2014 to 2017, finished his Georgia career with 16 interceptions (tied for a school record). He also totaled a career school-record 381 interception return yards, including a season school-record 205 yards in 2015.