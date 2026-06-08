100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 89

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 89, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 89, Tim Worley’s 89-yard touchdown run in Georgia’s upset over top-ranked Florida in 1985.

The Game: No. 17 Georgia (6-1-1 record) vs. No. 1 Florida (7-0-1) in Jacksonville on November 9, 1985. The Gators were on an 18-game non-losing streak and ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll for the first time in program history. The Bulldogs were considered 4-point underdogs.

“Get the Picture”: Late in the game, trailing 17-3, Florida was threatening to score but lost a critical fumble. Georgia recovered the ball at its own 8-yard line. After gaining three yards on first down, the Bulldogs faced 2nd-and-7 at their own 11-yard line with just over four minutes remaining in the game.

The Play

Georgia ran a toss sweep with Tim Worley to the right side. The freshman tailback ran through a huge hole created by the offensive line and fullback Keith Henderson.

Suddenly, a Gator defender grabbed at Worley’s leg and nearly tore his shoe off. The shoe slipped from the heel, but luckily slipped back on the foot with the next running stride.

Distancing himself from Florida’s defense, Worley ran down the sideline and then cut back around the Gators’ 40-yard line toward the middle of the field. Here, he outran the last would-be tackler, cornerback Curtis Stacy, for an 89-yard touchdown with 3:58 left on the clock.

Worley’s 89-yard scoring sprint was the final nail in the top-ranked Gators’ coffin in a 24-3 upset victory for the Bulldogs.

Worley’s run remains tied with Johnny Griffith (1946 vs. Furman) for the longest rushing touchdown at Georgia. The 24-3 win was the first of what is now three victories in program history over AP No. 1 teams.