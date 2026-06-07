100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 90

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 90, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 90, Jake Scott’s 90-yard punt return for a touchdown vs. Tennessee in 1968.

The Game: Preseason unranked Georgia vs. No. 9 Tennessee in Knoxville for the season opener on September 14, 1968. Playing on Tennessee’s newly installed Tartan Turf, the game was the first college football contest in the Southeast played on an artificial surface. The Volunteers were 7-point favorites.

“Get the Picture”: Trailing Tennessee 7-3 late in the third quarter, Georgia forced the Volunteers to punt from their own 33-yard line.

The Play

Georgia safetyman/returner Jake Scott fielded Herman Weaver’s 57-yard punt at his own 10-yard line. Scott was hit three times, including at the spot where he caught the ball, but spun off each as he advanced up field.

At midfield, Scott got a key block from teammate Lee Daniel as he scampered down his right sideline into the end zone. The 90-yard touchdown gave Georgia its first lead of the game.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs added another touchdown and held a commanding 17-9 advantage. However, Tennessee passed for a late 20-yard touchdown on fourth down—a controversial reception which appeared incomplete—with no time remaining. The Volunteers made the ensuing two-point conversion, and the game ended in a disappointing 17-17 tie.

Besides his 90-yard punt return for a touchdown, Scott also intercepted a pass in the game.

In just 19 regular-season games at Georgia from 1967-1968, Scott intercepted 16 passes. He also scored four touchdowns via return: three on interceptions and the one by punt return. His 90-yard score remains tied for the fourth-longest punt return for a touchdown in Georgia history.