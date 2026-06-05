100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 92

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 92, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 92, Sean Jones’ momentum-changing 92-yard fumble return for a touchdown at Tennessee in 2003.

The Game: No. 8 Georgia (4-1 record) at No. 13 Tennessee (4-1) in Knoxville on October 11, 2003. Seeking to defeat the Volunteers four seasons in a row for the first time ever, the Bulldogs were considered 2½-point road favorites.

“Get the Picture”: Trailing 13-7 late in the second quarter, Tennessee quarterback Casey Clausen had driven the Volunteers to inches from the Georgia goal line. There, they faced 3rd-and-goal with only seven seconds remaining until halftime.

The Play

Clausen took the snap and turned to his right to hand the ball to running back Jabari Davis. Fullback Troy Fleming, in an attempt to run through the line to block, accidentally bumped Clausen’s hand, and the ball was fumbled around the 5-yard line.

Clausen and Georgia free safety Thomas Davis dove for the football but collided with one another. The bobbled ball rolled right into the path of roverback Sean Jones.

Jones scooped up the fumble at the 8-yard line and started down his left sideline. With a convoy of blockers, Jones streaked 92 yards into the end zone as time expired in the first half.

What should have been a one-point advantage for Tennessee at halftime was instead a 20-7 comfortable lead for Georgia. The Bulldogs kept their momentum through the half and into the third quarter. Georgia scored three rushing touchdowns in a span of only 2:35 and eventually won, 41-14.

“That was probably the biggest momentum changer I’ve ever seen in a big game,” said Georgia head coach Mark Richt regarding Jones’ 92-yard touchdown.