100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 94

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 94, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

On Day 94, Georgia’s game-tying 94-yard touchdown drive in the 2000 Outback Bowl win over Purdue.

The Game: No. 21 Georgia (7-4 record) vs. No. 19 Purdue (7-4) at Tampa’s Outback Bowl on January 1, 2000. The game was promoted as “The First Sporting Event of the Millennium” (11:07 am kickoff). The Bulldogs were considered 5½-point underdogs.

“Get the Picture”: After trailing Purdue 25-0 early in the second quarter, Georgia scored 18 consecutive points to cut its deficit to a touchdown by the start of the fourth quarter. A Boilermakers’ punt was downed at the Bulldogs’ 6-yard line. From there, Georgia took over 94 yards away from the game-tying score with 7:28 remaining in the game.

The Drive

Led by sophomore quarterback Quincy Carter, the Georgia offense drove 94 yards in 13 plays, consuming 6:09 off the clock. The 94-yard drive ended with a remarkable 8-yard touchdown reception by tight end Randy McMichael from Carter with 1:19 left. Placekicker Hap Hines made the extra point to tie the game, 25-25.

Prior to McMichael’s score, Georgia’s key plays on the drive included a 23-yard reception by tight end Javaris Johnson from Carter; receiver Michael Greer’s 32-yard pickup on a short pass from Carter; a 13-yard reception by McMichael from Carter; and an outstanding 21-yard reception by receiver Terrence Edwards from Carter on fourth-and-12, reaching Purdue’s 7-yard line.

After the end of regulation, Purdue missed a 43-yard field goal in the first overtime. Georgia responded with a short field goal by Hines, and a miraculous 28-25 victory. Having trailed by as many as 25 points, it still ranks as Georgia’s biggest comeback victory in history.

“When you get down like that, the only thing to do is to take it one drive at a time,” said Carter, who passed for 243 yards on 20 of 33 attempts, one touchdown and no interceptions. He also was Georgia’s second-leading rusher, netting 41 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown.

“Without question, the best drive of my career,” he added about the 94-yard drive.