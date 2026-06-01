100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 96

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 96, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

Christopher Smith’s 96-yard return of a blocked field goal for a touchdown vs. LSU in the 2022 SEC Championship Game. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

The Game: No. 1 Georgia (12-0 record) vs. No. 11 LSU (9-3 record) in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game on December 3, 2022. Having lost three consecutive SEC title appearances (2018, 2019, 2021), the Bulldogs were seeking their first SEC championship in five years.

“Get the Picture”: On its second offensive possession of the game, LSU drove 69 yards in 14 plays, elapsing 7:19 off the clock, to Georgia’s 14-yard line. Facing fourth down, LSU kicker Damian Ramos came on to attempt a 32-yard field goal to break a scoreless tie late in the opening quarter.

The Play

Georgia defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse burst through the middle of the Tigers’ line to block Ramos’ kick. The ball rolled and then settled at the 4-yard line. For most of the players on the field, including a few from Georgia, it seemed like a harmless blocked field goal. But for the Bulldogs’ Christopher Smith, he knew better.

Smith, a unanimous first-team All-American safety that season, first glanced over to the Georgia sideline to see if it was OK to pick up the football. He then scooped it up. And with a convoy of blockers he didn’t really need, as LSU players stood around clueless, Smith streaked 96 yards untouched for a touchdown.

Smith’s score was the spark Georgia needed as the Bulldogs eventually built a 35-7 lead just before halftime. The Tigers rallied in the second half, but Georgia still prevailed by three touchdowns, 50-30.

“I was just waiting to get the go from the sideline,” Smith said following the game regarding his 96-yard touchdown. “As soon as the sideline gave me the go, I just picked it up and started hitting it.”

Following an interception return for a touchdown against Clemson the season before, the 96-yard score marked Smith’s second career touchdown at Georgia.