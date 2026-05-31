100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 97

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 97, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

Quarterback Mike Bobo and head coach Jim Donnan during Georgia’s game-winning, 97-yard drive vs. Texas Tech in 1996.

The Game: Georgia (0-2 record) vs. Texas Tech (1-1 record) at Sanford Stadium on September 21, 1996. After losing their first two games under new head coach Jim Donnan, the Bulldogs entered as 2.5-point home underdogs to the Red Raiders.

“Get the Picture”: With just under three minutes remaining in the game, and Georgia trailing, 12-7, a Texas Tech punt rolled dead at the Bulldogs’ three-yard line. In the rain, Georgia’s sputtering offense, which had scored only four touchdowns in three games, stood 97 yards from paydirt.

The Drive

Booed by Georgia fans throughout the game, Mike Bobo finally got the offense going in the game’s final minutes, matching the Bulldogs down the field 97 yards in 10 plays. The game-winning drive culminated with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Bobo to senior receiver Juan Daniels.

Of the drive’s 10 plays, six were incompletions thrown by Bobo. Nevertheless, the junior quarterback made four critical completions—the first to Hines Ward, followed by three to Daniels—including converting a fourth-and-10 with a 30-yard gain.

Following the Bobo-to-Daniels touchdown, Georgia converted a two-point play to take a 15-12 lead with 1:45 remaining. In an attempt to send the game into overtime, Texas Tech just missed a last-second 53-yard field goal attempt.

Following Georgia’s 15-12 comeback win, Bobo was asked what he said—if anything—when he stepped into the Bulldogs’ huddle just prior to starting the winning drive.

“Ninety-seven yards, no problem,” he said.

As for Donnan, it was his first of what would be 40 victories in five seasons as Georgia’s head coach, including seven wins as an outright underdog.