100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 98

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 98, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

Scott Woerner’s 98-yard interception return vs. Clemson in 1980.

The Game: No. 10 Georgia (2-0 record) vs. Clemson (1-0) at Sanford Stadium on September 20, 1980, with the Tigers having won two of the last three games in the series.

“Get the Picture”: Trailing 7-0 late in the opening quarter, Clemson drove to Georgia’s 11-yard line in 11 plays, where the Tigers faced third down and 9 and looked to tie the game.

The Play

Clemson sophomore quarterback Homer Jordan, an Athens native, took the snap from center and rolled to his left. Georgia senior cornerback Scott Woerner suddenly found himself in pass coverage when his man opted to block on the play. Woerner then stepped in front of Clemson wideout Perry Tuttle, intercepting Jordan.

After intercepting Jordan a step or two in the end zone, Woerner decided to take the ball out beyond the goal line when he saw teammate Chris Welton take out a big Tiger tackle. A huge opening along the sideline had opened up. Woerner raced down his right sideline before being caught 98 yards later by Clemson tailback Chuck McSwain at the two-yard line.

Two plays later, quarterback Buck Belue dove into the end zone for a touchdown to give Georgia a 14-0 lead. After the Tigers had trimmed their deficit to 14-10 at halftime, the Bulldogs held on for a 20-16 victory.

Prior to his 98-yard return, Woerner had returned a punt for a 67-yard touchdown on the game’s fourth play. Ever since, “Woerner the Returner” has been given credit for essentially single-handedly defeating Clemson.