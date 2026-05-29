100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays—Day 99

UGASports continues its 100-day countdown to the Bulldogs’ 2026 season opener with the “100 Days of Georgia’s Greatest Plays” series. Today, on Day 99, we examine and relive one of Georgia’s greatest plays in its football history, relating to that specific number.

Odell Thurman’s 99-yard interception return for a touchdown vs. Auburn in 2003.

The Game: No. 7 Georgia (7-2 record) vs. Auburn (6-4 record) at Sanford Stadium on November 15, 2003.

“Get the Picture”: Trailing 19-0 with 11:30 remaining in the contest, Auburn looked to get back into the game, facing third-and-goal at the Georgia 2-yard line.

The Play

Auburn quarterback Jason Campbell cut loose a pass that was tipped by Georgia’s Tony Taylor around the goal line. The ball carried into the awaiting arms of fellow Bulldog linebacker Odell Thurman, who snagged the ball at his own 1-yard line. Thurman, a JUCO transfer and first-year standout on the Georgia defense, started to head towards his right and down the sideline.

As he neared the Auburn goal line, Thurman appeared as if he would tire out. Just as Auburn receiver Anthony Mix was within reach of tackling Thurman, cornerback Tim Jennings made a key block, allowing his teammate to finish off his 99-yard score.

Thurman’s 99-yard interception return for a touchdown clinched what would ultimately be a 26-7 Georgia victory. It remains the second-longest interception return in Georgia history. Against Florida in 1959, Charley Britt had a 100-yard interception return.

“All I could see was 99 yards and a lot of green grass,” said Thurman after the game. For the game, he totaled a team-high 11 tackles, including three for loss, two sacks, and, of course, his 99-yard score.