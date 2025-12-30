Across the Ball: Three key matchups for the Sugar Bowl

Here are three matchups to watch for Georgia as it enters the Sugar Bowl to take on Ole Miss.

Georgia’s pass rush vs. Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss

Georgia’s pass rush has come a long way since its Oct. 18 meeting against Ole Miss. In that 43-35 win, the Bulldogs recorded zero sacks. Generally speaking, they had a hard time rushing the passer for the first two thirds of the season. Twelve of Georgia’s 20 sacks have come in the past five games, with the Bulldogs totaling three against Alabama in the SEC Championship.

The Rebels couldn’t be stopped through the first three quarters in the first meeting, and much of that had to do with Georgia’s inability to sack Chambliss. Ole Miss has allowed only 18 sacks, which is tied with Georgia and Tennessee for first in the SEC. If the Bulldogs are to pull away and have more of a stress-free affair, pressuring Chambliss into some sacks and mistakes will be key.

Georgia’s front seven vs Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy

Ole Miss didn’t try to run much in the first meeting. Lacy got only 12 carries and turned that into 31 rushing yards. The Rebels seemingly felt that Georgia’s run defense was too strong and took advantage through the air. That may not be the case this time.

With the Bulldogs improved in the secondary, the Rebels will need offensive balance if they’re going to pull off the upset. Therefore, Georgia must stop the run and force Ole Miss into being a one-dimensional team. It was able to do that in the SEC Championship by holding Alabama to minus-3 rushing yards for the game.

Georgia running backs Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens vs. Ole Miss’ rushing defense

Back in the preseason, Georgia’s goal was to commit to the run game on offense. It’s certainly done that through 13 games. In the Bulldogs’ first meeting against Ole Miss, they totaled 221 rushing yards on 49 carries, demonstrating that commitment.

Ole Miss has not been that sound in defending the run, averaging 147.8 rushing yards allowed per game. Behind Frazier and Bowens, Georgia will look to take advantage of the Rebels’ run defense for a second time this season.



