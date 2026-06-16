Antwan McKoy commits to Georgia

Antwan McKoy is a Bulldog.

The 6-foot-3 defensive lineman from North Carolina has announced his commitment to Georgia over NC State, South Carolina, and others. Defensive line coach Tray Scott played a huge factor in ultimately landing the pledge of McKoy.

“What makes him unique is that I feel like he’s a guy that cares,” McKoy told UGASports a few weeks ago. “I love that in a coach, a guy that has a lot of passion. You can tell who cares and who doesn’t, if that makes sense. You can tell who has interest and who doesn’t. So, yeah, that’s what’s really different.”

Head coach Kirby Smart being a defensive guy also played dividends.

“He’s a defensive coach, I feel like it’s really good,” McKoy said. “He loves my parents, my parents love him, that sort of thing. He’s a really cool guy, a really down-to-earth guy. When he gets on that field, I’ve seen it for myself, he gets active.”

The Saint Pauls High School standout excels at rushing the passer and will be used in multiple spots along the defensive line. McKoy will likely settle in at that 3-tech position, but can also slide in or out in different sets the Bulldogs like to use.

McKoy becomes the third commitment on the defensive line for the Bulldogs. He joins Waylon Wooten and Marcellus Young Casario.