Aoki battles through early trouble, eats innings for Georgia loss

OMAHA, Nebraska — Georgia needed someone to stop the bleeding against Oklahoma Tuesday night at Charles Schwab Field.

Following a disastrous first inning that spiraled out of control, Bulldog starting pitcher Caden Aoki did exactly that.

“Not to sugarcoat it — my stuff was really bad early on,” Aoki said after the loss.

The right-hander, who transferred from USC, recovered from a three-run opening frame and delivered eight innings as Georgia stayed within striking distance throughout the night. But Oklahoma’s early offense proved enough in a 4-3 victory, pushing the Bulldogs into an elimination game at the College World Series.

Aoki’s night got off to a rough start

Oklahoma leadoff hitter Jason Walk reached to begin the bottom of the first, and Cameron Johnson was hit by a pitch to put two runners aboard with nobody out. A pickoff attempt then skipped into the outfield, moving both runners into scoring position.

The Sooners immediately took advantage.

Deitan LeChance drove in the game’s first run with a groundout before Jaxon Willits launched a two-run homer to right-center field, giving Oklahoma a 3-0 lead with only one out recorded.

For a moment, it looked like Georgia might be headed for a long night.

However, Aoki regrouped.

The graduate retired the next two hitters to end the inning and gradually found his footing. From the end of the second inning through the fourth, he retired six consecutive batters and kept the Bulldogs close enough for the offense to chip away.

“I kind of knew that pretty early, and they didn’t miss the pitches I left in the heart of the plate,” he said. “I just had to take a step back and really change my mindset. It was a trying day on the mound. But sometimes that’s just what you have to do.”

The only run Oklahoma scored after the first came in the fourth when Brendan Brock connected for a solo home run. It would be the Sooners’ final run of the game.

Finding consistency

Meanwhile, Aoki continued to settle in.

He worked efficiently through the middle innings, including a critical moment in the eighth. With Oklahoma holding a 4-3 lead, the Sooners put two runners on base before Georgia second baseman Ryan Wynn helped turn a double play to erase the threat.

Aoki walked off the mound after recording the final out of the inning, having thrown 115 pitches. Aoki logged eight innings, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out six and walking none.

Georgia head coach Wes Johnson praised both the performance and its implications for the Bulldogs moving forward.

“I thought Caden was awesome tonight,” Johnson said. “We had a hiccup there in the first, and for him to finish the game for us was massive, as you look forward to saving your bullpen.”

While Aoki acknowledged his stuff wasn’t sharp early, Johnson thought the right-hander eventually looked like the pitcher Georgia has relied on all season.

“I thought his stuff was just okay in the first two innings. Then I thought he settled in,” Johnson said. “We got the stuff we’ve seen from Caden Aoki all year. He was able to get some quick outs and rollover ground balls and kept his pitch count low enough. When you’re behind in those kinds of games, you’ve got to keep it within striking distance. I felt like he did that.”

Not enough run support

Unfortunately for Georgia, Oklahoma starter Xander Mercurius was equally impressive.

The freshman right-hander consistently located his fastball and helped hold one of the nation’s most productive offenses in check. The Bulldogs struck out 11 times and couldn’t come up with enough big hits late in the game with runners in scoring position.

“We had some opportunities to get back into the game,” Johnson said. “We didn’t cash in on those.”

Despite the loss, Georgia’s season remains alive.

The Bulldogs will return to Charles Schwab Field on Wednesday, needing a win to keep their College World Series run going.

Aoki believes the approach doesn’t need to change.

“It’s the same thing. It’s the same process. It’s the same mindset that we’ve had all season,” Aoki said. “If we change something now, then that’s when it’s all going to go bad. We’re going to stick to our approach. We’re going to stick to what we do. We’re going to stick to the courage that we have. I think this team has the most courage in the country. So we’re going to come back strong.”