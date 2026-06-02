Georgia Super Regional dates, times set

Georgia and Mississippi State will get off to an early start for their upcoming Super Regional date at Foley Field.

The Bulldogs will open play on Saturday, with a first pitch set for 11 a.m. That will be followed by Game 2 on Saturday at noon. Both games will be televised on ESPN.

If a third and deciding game is needed, it will take place Monday at a time to be determined.

The rest of the Super Regional schedule is as follows:

Cal Poly at West Virginia: Friday, noon (ESPN2), Saturday, noon (ESPN2), Sunday (if necessary, TBD).

Arkansas Little Rock at Troy: Friday, 5 p.m. ESPNU), Saturday, 3 p.m. (ESPNU), Sunday (TBD).

Southern Cal at North Carolina: Friday, 3 p.m. (ESPN2), Saturday, 2 p.m. (EPSN), Sunday TBD.

Ole Miss at Auburn: Friday, 8 p.m. (ESPN2), Saturday, 5 p.m. (ESPN), Sunday, TBD.

Oklahoma at Kansas: Saturday, 6 p.m. (ESPN2), Sunday, 6 p.m. (TBD), Monday, TBD.

St. John’s at Alabama: Saturday, 9 p.m. (ESPN2), Sunday, 3 p.m. (TBD), Monday, TBD.

Oregon at Texas: Saturday, 8 p.m. (ESPN), Sunday, 9 p.m. (ESPN), Monday, TBD.

Georgia holds a 4-0 edge against MSU this year

Georgia, the national number three seed, won the SEC regular season and tournament titles and then swept through its NCAA Regional.

The Bulldogs are 49-12 in their third season under Ike Cousins head baseball coach Wes Johnson. Georgia is playing host to its fifth NCAA Super Regional and second under Johnson.

Mississippi State, the number 14 seed, enters the Super Regional with a 43-17 mark under coach Brian O’Connor. He is in his first season at MSU after a successful career at Virginia that featured seven College World Series appearances, including the 2015 CWS title. MSU advanced out of the Starkville Regional with wins over Lipscomb, Cincinnati, and Louisiana.

Georgia is 4-0 against MSU this season. It swept a tight, top-five showdown in Starkville in April (10-9, 3-1 and 8-5 in 10 innings) and then posted a 5-3 victory over the maroon Bulldogs at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala., on May 21.

The Bulldogs will be making their sixth Super Regional appearance, where they are 9-5, including 7-5 in Athens. Georgia beat Florida State here 2-1 in 2001, swept Georgia Tech 2-0 in Atlanta in 2004, beat South Carolina 2-1 in Athens in 2006, beat N.C. State 2-1 here in 2008 and then lost to the Wolfpack 2-1 here in 2024.

Georgia last advanced to the CWS in 2008 when the Bulldogs finished as the national runner-up.