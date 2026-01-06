Bo Hughley to enter transfer portal

Bo Hughley is looking for greener pastures.

The redshirt sophomore offensive tackle has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. Hughley is the second member of Georgia’s offensive line to head to the portal, joining Nyier Daniels.

Hughley redshirted in 2023 during his first season on campus. He then appeared in three games as a reserve in 2024. This season, however, Hughley served as a key depth piece on Georgia’s offensive line. He helped steady the offensive line when he entered late in the road win at Tennessee. Hughley appeared in 10 games for the Bulldogs in 2025, starting the games against Alabama and Auburn.

Georgia rolled with Monroe Freeling and Earnest Greene as its starting tackles in 2025 when the offensive line was fully healthy. Both players have decisions to make regarding their NFL future. Greene appears likely to return to Georgia, while Freeling’s decision is up in the air.

Other players who could play a role at tackle in 2025 include Juan Gaston (if the coaches stick him there full time), Jahzare Jackson, and Michael Uini. Georgia also signed a five-star tackle from high school in Ekene Ogboko.