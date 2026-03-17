More ninth-inning magic for Georgia

Another game, another win for Georgia thanks to some ninth-inning heroics. This time, it was Kolby Branch with the honors.

Branch’s three-run home run with two out in the bottom of the ninth on Tuesday carried the Bulldogs to an 8-5 win over The Citadel.

Georgia trailed 5-0 before rallying for two runs in the seventh, three in the eighth, with Branch’s second homer of the day giving the Bulldogs the win.

“I don’t vocalize a lot of stuff, but when it has to be said, it has to be said,” Branch said. “I’m pacing the dugout, saying over and over, ‘We’re going to win this game. We’re going to win this game.’ You say it to speak it into existence, and good things happen.”

Branch (3-for-5 with four RBI) also homered in Georgia’s two-run seventh. He now has 12 on the year.

The win boosts Georgia to 18-4.

“It was an emotional Sunday, and the weather flipped. It’s cold now. I’ve been on them since this morning. I knew we were going to be in for a dog fight today. This team is a really, really good team,” head coach Wes Johnson said. “The Citadel is a quality club. They’ve already beaten South Carolina and played Kentucky and Florida State. We weren’t going to scare them. I knew they were going to come at us and play a different style of ball. They run, bunt, do a lot of things on the base paths when they get on.”

Down 5-0 entering the bottom of the seventh, the Bulldogs started their comeback with Branch’s first home run, followed by one courtesy of Tre Phelps.

After freshman Joe Nottingham set The Citadel in order in the eighth, Georgia tied the game in the inning’s bottom half.

Following a scoreless ninth by Caleb Jameson, Michael O’Shaughnessy led off with a walk. Two outs later, Scott Newman walked, before Branch sent an 0-1 pitch well over the fence in left for the game-winner.

Georgia returns to action on Friday when the Bulldogs travel to Texas A&M for the first of three.

Boxscore

This and that

…Tuesday’s game also marked the return to the lineup for Kenny Ishikawa.

Ishikawa, who started on the mound for Georgia in Sunday’s game against Tennessee, went 1-for-2 before he was pulled for pinch-hitter Henry Allen.

“It’s been fun being back on the field and able to play, but I think I have to prove myself again. It’s a fresh start,” said Ishikawa. “The first outing I had since my injury was kind of weird because I usually hit batting practice and then get ready. I did have a lot of time before my first outing after my injury. It was kind of weird because I didn’t have extra time, but today was pretty normal for me.”

…Junior Zach Brown started for Georgia (18-4, 2-1 SEC), throwing two innings and striking out one batter. Junior Caleb Jameson (1-0) was credited with the win after striking out the side in the ninth. The Citadel’s Zane Davis (0-1) received the loss.

…The Citadel grabbed an early 5-0 lead through the first six innings.

…Junior Daniel Jackson extended his hitting streak to 19-straight games with a double at the bottom of the sixth.

…In the eighth inning, the Bulldogs put three more runs on the board. A ground out RBI scored freshman Ty Peeples, and an RBI single from junior Jack Arcamone plated senior Brennan Hudson. With two outs and bases loaded, junior Scott Newman was sent home after Jackson was hit by a pitch to tie the game 5-5.