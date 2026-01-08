Braylon Conley commits to Georgia

Braylon Conley is switching coasts.

The former USC defensive back has committed to Georgia as a transfer. The Texas native will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Conley committed to Georgia defensive backs coach Donte Williams during his stint at USC. That relationship played a major role in the Bulldogs landing Conley.

After Williams left for Athens, Conley played in a single game as a true freshman in 2024. In 2025, Conley appeared in nine games as a redshirt freshman. He recorded 15 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one pass defensed.

As of now, Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones appear entrenched as Georgia’s starting cornerbacks in 2026. Conley will provide depth alongside Dominick Kelly, Jontae Gilbert, and Caden Harris.

Conley is Georgia’s third addition from the transfer portal, joining Clemson defensive back Khalil Barnes and Georgia Tech receiver Isiah Canion.