Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker—FINAL edition

UGASports follows up on our initial and post-combine versions of our Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker with the third and final edition, speculating which Georgia players will go where in this year’s NFL Draft.

From the mock drafts considered in the previous versions, we analyze below the three that forecasted an updated, full seven-round draft: Drafttek, NFL Mock Draft Database (MDDB), and Walter of Walter Football. We then compare the mock forecasts for Georgia’s three possible first-round selections to the opinions of three NFL Draft experts we recently corresponded with.

In the three mock drafts we analyzed, six Georgia players—Monroe Freeling, CJ Allen, Christen Miller, Oscar Delp, Daylen Everette, and Zachariah Branch—were unanimously forecasted to be selected in the draft’s first four rounds.

After Georgia averaged 11.5 players drafted annually over the last four years (2022-2025 NFL drafts), it appears this year’s total for the Bulldogs will slip a bit, likely falling below double-digit draftees for only the second time in the last five drafts.

Although our three mock drafts projected an average of “only” eight different Bulldog players to get drafted, six were unanimously forecasted in the draft’s first four rounds (mocks’ average overall selection, corresponding round): Monroe Freeling (18.3, mid-first round), CJ Allen (30.3, late first round), Christen Miller (41.7, mid-second round), Zachariah Branch (73.0, early third round), Daylen Everette (90.0, late third round), and Oscar Delp (105.7, early fourth round).

Similar to the mock drafts, draft experts also don’t exactly agree on where Monroe Freeling will go in the first round.

“When you’re 6-foot-7 and some change, 315 pounds, and can move like he does… [But] I do think he’ll require patience,” said NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah when asked about Freeling on a media conference call. “He’s a really, really talented player, I just think you’ll see a better version of him in ’27 than you will in ’26 [as a rookie].”

Jeremiah forecasts Freeling to go No. 21 overall. Still, he says Philadelphia at No. 23 would be a “perfect fit” for the former Georgia offensive tackle, mostly because of the patience he would be afforded as a member of the Eagles.

According to NFL Draft expert Mike Mayock, he’s “a huge fan of Monroe Freeling” and thinks he’s “going to ultimately be the best tackle to come out of this draft.” Mayock forecasts Freeling to go as early as No. 13 overall to the Los Angeles Rams.

While the mock drafts projected CJ Allen to be picked as high as No. 15 overall (but as low as No. 42), ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has the former Georgia linebacker going No. 33 overall to the New York Jets with the first pick of the second round.

Similarly, Jeremiah forecasts Allen at No. 35 overall, but said he could go as early as No. 20.

“The instincts, the leadership, toughness—all those things you want in a middle linebacker—[Allen] has it,” Jeremiah said.

According to Jeremiah, Christen Miller “would be a homerun pick” at No. 56 overall and has “a chance” to drift as low as No. 62. On the contrary, Kiper believes Miller is a late first-round pick.

“[Miller] gets some penetration. He freed up those linebackers at Georgia, CJ Allen being the main guy,” Kiper said on a media conference call. “I think Christen Miller is that. It made sense for me.”

Kiper forecasts Miller to be selected No. 28 overall by the Houston Texans.

The 2026 NFL Draft begins this Thursday, April 23, and runs to Saturday, April 25, in Pittsburgh.