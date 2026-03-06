Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker—post Combine

UGASports follows up on our initial version of the Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker from a little over a month ago with the second edition—a post-combine version—speculating which Georgia players will go where in this year’s NFL Draft.

We analyzed the same five mock drafts as the initial version: Drafttek and the NFL Mock Draft Database (MDDB), each of which projects all seven rounds; Tankathon (Tank.), which forecasts four rounds; and A to Z Sports (A to Z) and Walter of Walter Football (Walter), each of which forecasts the first three rounds.

After an annual average of 11 former Georgia players being drafted over the last five years, how many Bulldogs will be drafted in 2026?

The mock drafts projected nine different Bulldog players to get drafted. Of those nine players, three were unanimously forecasted by the five mocks (mocks’ average overall selection): Monroe Freeling (18.4), CJ Allen (30.0), and Zachariah Branch (50.8).

In the table below, each player is first identified by whether their draft stock increased (green arrow) or decreased (red arrow) compared to the first draft tracker (Allen’s stock remained essentially the same as before). For a few players, a number follows their symbol, representing the exact difference in average overall selection since the initial tracker. For instance, Freeling’s average overall selection was 36.0 in the first version, followed by 18.4 in the current version. That’s an increase of 17.6 places (rounded to 18) since our initial draft tracker in late January.

After their increase/decrease since the initial version, each player is followed by a projected round, their forecasted overall pick, and selecting NFL team according to the five mock drafts:

Of the two full seven-round mocks, Drafttek projects eight Bulldog players to be drafted, while MDDB forecasts seven. Notably, Georgia has had at least nine players drafted in four of the last five years (average of 11 draftees over the five years), with the lone exception being eight draftees in 2024.

Although Georgia’s draft total will apparently be down compared to recent years, most of the Bulldogs’ draftee possibilities have increased their stock since our initial analysis.

Freeling’s draft stock seems to have risen the most as it improved by more than a half-round. Forecasted as low as the third round in our previous tracker, the former Georgia offensive tackle is now projected as a unanimous first-round pick, including being picked as high as No. 6 overall.

On the contrary, Christen Miller’s draft stock seems to have slipped the most, as he’s fallen by an average of nearly a half-round. Once projected by Drattek as a first-round pick, Miller is not even forecasted to be selected in the first three rounds according to Walter.

Remarkably, all five mocks forecast CJ Allen to be taken by the Denver Broncos with the 30th overall pick in the first round. Across the several years and many versions of our mock draft trackers, this marks the first time a Georgia player has been the unanimous projection for an overall selection. If Allen were to be selected by Denver at No. 30, he’d become the first Georgia player drafted by the Broncos in nine years (Isaiah McKenzie in 2017), yet the third Bulldog taken by Denver in the first round, joining George Foster (2003) and Knowshon Moreno (2009).

All of the former Georgia players featured in the initial draft tracker are projected in the current version. This includes Colbie Young, who, after being initially forecasted in one of the two seven-round mock drafts, is now projected in both. Another receiver, Noah Thomas, who was once a sixth-round forecast according to MDDB, is now projected to go in the third round according to Walter. In addition, Micah Morris is now a sixth-round selection according to Drafttek, after the former Georgia lineman was not initially forecast to be drafted.

Be on the lookout for the third version of our Bulldogs Mock Draft Tracker leading up to the April 23-25 NFL Draft.