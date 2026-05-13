Bulldogs receive commitment from Mading Kuany

Georgia added some more length to its roster on Wednesday, receiving a commitment from Mading Kuany, a native of Australia.

At 6-foot-8, Kuany is the fifth player 6-foot-8 or taller added by head coach Mike White since the end of the season.

Kuany is the No. 320 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings in the class of 2026.

He spent last year playing for Iowa United after being in the United States for just the past year.

Kuany is Georgia’s fourth high school commitment. Kuany joins David Uganna Ike, Donovan Williams, and Hakeem Weems as incoming freshmen for next season.

The Bulldogs also bolstered the roster with transfers James Scott, Andrew Osasuyi, Brady Dunlap, Kemauri Millender, and Freddie Dillone.

They join returnees Smurf Millender, Karreem Stagg, Kanon Catchings, and Blue Cain.