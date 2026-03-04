By The Numbers

5 x 10+ – Georgia has now made at least 10 three-point field goals in five straight games. The Bulldogs have connected on 44.8 percent from beyond the arc in that time period (60/134).

7/13 (6/16) – Kanon Catchings made a career-high seven three-pointers against Alabama. It was also tied for the most by a Bulldog in the Mike White era, tying him with Jabri Abdur-Rahim’s performance against Kentucky in 2024. Also, while he was making 7-of-13 long-distance shots, the rest of the Dawgs made 6-of-16.

8 – Alabama snapped its eight-game win streak with a loss to Georgia.

9 – Georgia improves its SEC record to 9-8, and the nine conference wins are the team’s most since 2016-17.

10 – Somto Cyril led the Dawgs in rebounding with ten. It was the third time this season that he had reached double digits, but the first against a conference opponent.

10 of 12 – Smurf Millender scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half.

11-2 – The Dawgs shot 53 percent from the floor against the Tide. Georgia is 11-2 this season when shooting at least 50 percent.

21 – Georgia wins game 21 for the first time since 2014-15 and the first time in the regular season since the 2001-02 season (on the court wins).

25 to 9 – The Bulldogs had 13 offensive rebounds compared to the Tide’s 11. However, Georgia converted more often and had 25 second-chance points compared to Alabama’s nine.

32 – The 32 points scored by Catchings were a career-high, and it was tied for the third most by a Bulldog under White.

40 to 18 – The Bulldogs dominated in points in the paint. Georgia won that battle 40 to 18.

34-34 – Georgia has a .500 record against Alabama in games played in Athens, with 34 wins and 34 losses.

68 – Jeremiah Wilkinson struggled on Tuesday, making just 1-of-5 three-pointers. His 68 makes on the season moved him up to 15th by himself on Georgia’s single-season three-point field goal list.

90.0 – Georgia is averaging exactly 90 points per game. The Bulldogs are currently fourth in the nation in that statistic. The last time the Dawgs averaged 80 points in a season was in 1990-91.

98 – The 98 points scored by the Bulldogs were the second-most points ever scored by Georgia over Alabama in 156 meetings, but the most in a victory (Alabama defeated Georgia 105-102 in OT in 2020).

123 – While Cyril’s one blocked shot is not that impressive statistically, his 123 in his career moved him into a tie for seventh in school history with Willie Anderson and Nic Claxton.

999 – Blue Cain had 16 points, which brings his career total to 999. 48 players have scored 1,000 career points for the Bulldogs.