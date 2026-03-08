By The Numbers - Georgia takes down Mississippi State

4 – Georgia trailed Mississippi State 47-42 at halftime. Saturday was the fourth time this season in which Georgia won a game either trailing or tied at halftime.

4 of 12 (27 of 50) – Georgia only made four of its first 12 field goal attempts. After the slow start, the Bulldogs made 27 of their last 50 shots.

5 – Five different players scored in double digits for the Dawgs on Saturday (Kanon Catchings, Smurf Millender, Blue Cain, Jeremiah Wilkinson, and Somto Cyril). It was the 21st time this season that Georgia has had at least four players score ten or more points in a game.

5+ – Catchings made five 3-point field goals against Mississippi State. It was the third time this season he has made at least five in a game including his second straight.

6-3 – Georgia won on Saturday by six points. The Dawgs are 6-3 this season in games decided by six or fewer points (two 3-point field goals).

7 – Georgia will be the seventh seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament. It is the best seed for the Bulldogs since they were the sixth seed in 2016 tourney.

8 x 100+ = Georgia reached the 100-point mark for the ninth time this season. The Bulldogs got to 100 points just eight times in the previous 20 seasons combined.

10-8 – The Dawgs finished their regular season with a 10-8 conference record. It is the first time that Georgia had 10 SEC wins in the regular season since 2015-16.

12 of 15 – 12 of Jeremiah Wilkinson’s 15 points came in the first half.

12 of 15 – 12 of Blue Cain’s 15 points came in the second half.

17+ – The Dawgs made 17 3-point field goals on Saturday. That is tied for the fourth most made ever by Georgia in a game. Three times this season, the Bulldogs have made 17 or more in a game. They made 17 or more three times prior to this season.

18 of 23 – 18 of Catchings’ 23 points came in the second half of play.

18:36 to 18:05 – Mississippi State actually led more time than Georgia in the game, but just by 31 seconds.

22 – Georgia improves its record to 22-9. The 22 wins is the most the Bulldogs have had during the regular season.

42 – Josh Hubbard scored 42 points for Mississippi State (he is 4th on their school’s career point list). It was just the eighth time ever a Georgia opponent has scored 40 or more points against the Dawgs and the first since Kevin Martin of Western Carolina scored 44 against Georgia in 2003.

50/50/85 – Georgia shot 50 percent from the field, 59 percent from long distance and 89 percent from the charity stripe. It is the second time this season that Georgia has made at least half of the shots from the field and from three-point range and made at least 85 percent of its free throws in a game. The Bulldogs also did it against Texas last month.

55 – After scoring a team-high 23 points, Catchings has 55 in his last two games. He had 51 points in his previous six games.

71 – Wilkinson was 3-for-7 from beyond the arc against Mississippi State. His 71 threes made this season ranks him 14th all-time in single-season by a Georgia player, passing Jody Patton’s 69 during the 1990-91 season.

102 – Georgia scored 102 points in Starkville. It is the most points the Georgia Bulldogs have scored against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

125 – Smurf had five assists against Mississippi State to give him 125 this season. That total ranks him tied for 20th most in a single-season by a Georgia player with Barry Cohen (1970-71) and Gino Gianfrancesco (1971-72).

125 – Cyril also has a 125. After two more on Saturday, he now has 125 blocks in his career which ranks him seventh all-time in Georgia history passing Willie Anderson and Nic Claxton. Cyril’s 74 this season also keeps him in seventh in one season on the Dawgs’ list.

300 – It is not a record or anything, but Cyril’s five boards gives him exactly 300 rebounds in his career.

1,014 – Cain’s 15 points on Saturday made him the 49th player in school history to reach the 1,000-career point total. In fact, he now has 1,014 sent him past Dustin Ware (1,007), Fred Edmondson (1,012), Joe Jordan (1,012), and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1,013) on the chart.

2,802 – The Bulldogs have scored 2,802 points this season. It is the most Georgia has had in any single-season. The previous record was 2,764 set in the 2023-24 season.