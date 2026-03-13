By The Numbers: Georgia falls to Ole Miss

0:00 – Georgia did not lead at any time during the game. It was the fourth time this season in which the Bulldogs did not lead for any second.

1-for-16/8-for-26 – The Bulldogs made just 1-of-16 three-pointers in the first half. Georgia did a lot better in the second half going 8-for-26, but it wasn’t enough.

2 and 4 – Georgia has lost four games this season by five or fewer points. Two of the four have come against Ole Miss (by 2 and 4 points).

3 – Blue Cain scored just three points matching his season-low. The other three-point game also came against the Rebels.

5 of 6 – For the fifth time in the last six SEC Tournaments, the Bulldogs have lost their first game.

6 – For the sixth time this season, Somto Cyril was ejected or fouled out. He was called for a flagrant 2 foul with 17:54 remaining in the game.

8 – Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 8 points on Thursday. It was just the sixth time in 30 games for Wilkinson that he failed to reach double-digits.

10 – As a team, Georgia had just 10 assists. The Bulldogs have a record of 1-4 when they have 10 or fewer assists in a game.

10 of 11 – The Bulldogs had just 11 turnovers, but 10 of them happened in the first half of play.

17 of 19 – 17 of Kanon Catchings’ 19 points came in the second half.

19 – Catchings was the only Bulldog to score in double-digits, finishing with 19 points.

20 – Georgia scored just 20 points in the first half. It tied the lowest total under Mike White. The Dawgs also had 20 against Mississippi State on January 11, 2023 (a game that Georgia won).

26 to 5 – Midway through the second half, the Dawgs had a 26 to 5 run to make the score 60-58 with just over six minutes in the game.

30 to 28 – Ole Miss won the battle inside the paint, outscoring Georgia 30 to 28 in that statistic.

36.4 – The Dawgs shot 36.4 percent from the field. It was the second lowest field goal percentage in a game for Georgia all season (shot 34.7 vs the Gators on February 11th).