By The Numbers

-15 – LSU had a 15-point lead (31-16) just past halfway through the first half. The Bulldogs then outscored the Tigers 67-40 the rest of the game.

1 – Justin Abson made his first career start with the Bulldogs. It was his 50th career game with Georgia. He started 56 games in two seasons at Appalachian State prior to coming to Athens.

3 – The Bulldogs snapped their longest losing streak of the season, three games, with Saturday’s victory.

3-2 (6-21) – Georgia is 3-2 in SEC away games this season. The Bulldogs were 6-21 on conference road games in Mike White’s first three seasons with the Dawgs.

5 – Kanon Catchings went 5-for-6 from long distance on Saturday. His five 3-point field goals made were a season-high and tied his career high, set last season with the BYU Cougars.

6/0 – Smurf Millender led the Dawgs with six assists and did not commit a turnover. It was the second time this season that he posted those numbers (vs Maryland Eastern Shore).

10+ – Georgia was 10-for-25 from beyond the arc against LSU. It was the ninth time this season that the Bulldogs made at least ten 3-point field goals. The Bulldogs reached that mark in only four games last season.

12 – Georgia won by 12 points. It was its 12th win by 10 or more points this season and second over a conference foe (Arkansas).

12-for-37 – The Tigers shot just 12-for-37 (32.4 percent) after starting the game going 11-for-18.

16 – LSU missed its last 16 3-point field goal attempts.

18 – Jeremiah Wilkinson had 18 points, which was his most since scoring 20 on January 20th against Arkansas.

22 – Somto Cyril started the first 22 games for the Dawgs prior to coming off the bench on Saturday. He had zero starts last season.

23 – Catchings led the Bulldogs with a season-high 23 points. It was the most points he has scored with Georgia and tied his career-high when he had 23 with BYU against Baylor last season.

26 to 16 – Led by Cyril’s 12, Georgia’s bench outscored LSU’s 26 to 16.

50.8 – The Dawgs shot 50.8 percent from the field against the Tigers after shooting just 39.7 percent against the Texas A&M Aggies a week ago.

:52 – Georgia took its first lead of the game, 38-37, with just 52 seconds left in the first half. The Bulldogs did not trail the rest of the game.

54.2 – One issue Georgia had on Saturday was free-throw shooting. The Bulldogs made 13 of 24 free throws for 54.2 percent. It was the Dawgs lowest percentage all season.

61 – Cyril had just one block on Saturday, but the total gives him 61 this season, which moves him into a tie for seventh place on Georgia’s single-season record with Yante Maten’s performance in the 2015-16 season.

109 – Blue Cain had 10 points on 4-of-6 field goal attempts. His four field goals made bring his season total to 109, which is now the most he has had in one season (had 107 last season).

2018 – 2018 was the last year that Georgia defeated LSU in Baton Rouge before Saturday.