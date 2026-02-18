By The Numbers

0-for-5 – Kentucky missed its last five field goal attempts in the game including four from long distance.

3 – Dylan James tied his season-high with three blocked shots, but this was his highest against a SEC opponent.

3:25 – Georgia led 2-0 after Cain free throws. Soon after, Kentucky took the lead and led majority of the first half until the 3:25 mark when Millender hit a three-pointer to break a 31-31 tie. The Bulldogs led the rest of the game.

4-6 – Georgia moves to a 4-6 record against Quad 1 opponents. The Dawgs are 14-2 in all other games.

6 – Tuesday marked just the sixth time that Georgia defeated Kentucky in Lexington, although the 2002 win was later vacated.

5-4 – Georgia improves to 5-4 when leading at the half in SEC play this season.

5 of 6 – The Bulldogs lost five of their previous six games prior to Tuesday.

7 – Georgia had just seven turnovers in the game. That was the fewest the Bulldogs have allowed against the Wildcats in Kentucky since 2012 (when they lost by 30).

8 – Smurf Millender had a season-high eight assists. That was the most he had with the Bulldogs, but he had a 10-assist, 9-assist game with South Alabama in 2023.

9-0 – For the ninth game this season, the Bulldogs had ten or more steals (10 on Tuesday). Georgia is 9-0 this season when it has at least ten steals.

10-of-21 – After going 3-for-5, Blue Cain has now made 10-of-21 from beyond the arc in his last four games (all conference) after going 5-of-38 in his first nine SEC games.

12 – Georgia snapped its 12-game losing streak against Kentucky in Lexington. The last win was on March 4, 2009.

13-3 – Kentucky falls to 13-3 at Rupp Arena this season.

14 – The Dawgs made 14 three-point field goals against Kentucky. It was their fourth-highest total this season and the most in a road game.

14 – Somto Cyril added 14 points against the Wildcats. It was his most in a game since January 10th against the Gamecocks.

18-8 – Georgia came into the game with a 17-8 overall record. After the game, the Bulldogs improved their record to 18-8 while the Wildcats fell to 17-9.

19 – Jermiah Wilkinson scored 19 points off the bench after missing the Bulldogs’ previous two games.

20 and 20 – Cain led the Dawgs with 20 points. It was his fourth game this season with 20 or more. It was also the first time in his career with back-to-back 20-point games after scoring 20 against Oklahoma on Saturday.

28 – Kentucky’s Otega Oweh led all scorers by tying his career-high with 28 points.

29 to 8 – Georgia’s bench outscored Kentucky’s bench 29 to 8.

953 – Cain now has 955 career points. The last Georgia player to have 1,000 or more (all for Georgia) was Yante Maten back in 2017.

2003-04 – Counting the win against the Wildcats last January, this is the first time Georgia won back-to-back games against Kentucky since January 17th and February 14th of 2004.