By The Numbers

2-0 – Texas scored 19 seconds into the game on a Dailyn Swain jumper. The 2-0 Longhorn lead was the only time that Texas led in the whole game.

3 x 3 – Three Bulldogs had exactly three-point field goals made (Jeremiah Wilkinson, Kanon Catchings and Smurf Millender).

4 – Midway through the second half, Texas went on a 10-0 run to tie the game at 67. Justin Abson then scored two straight baskets to pull the Dawgs ahead for good. It was Abson’s only four points of the game.

5 – Georgia committed a season-low five turnovers in the game. It is tied for the lowest in the Mark White era. The Bulldogs also had five versus Notre Dame and Buffalo last season.

5 – Blue Cain and Millender each had five assists on Saturday. Cain’s five tied his season-high when he had five against both Florida State and Cincinnati.

5-0 – Georgia has a perfect 5-0 record against Texas in Athens (they are 3-2 in Austin, but Texas leads 4-2 in neutral sites).

7-7 – The Bulldogs improve to 7-7 in conference play this season with four more games left. The last time Georgia finished .500 or higher in the SEC was during the 2016-17 season when the Dawgs finished 9-9.

10+ – Georgia had 11 three-point field goals made on Saturday. It was the 11th time this season that the Bulldogs had double-digit threes. Last season, the Dawgs only had five games with ten or more three-pointers.

10-for-13 – The Bulldogs made 10 of their final 13 field goal attempts.

11 of 12 – Cain scored 11 of his 12 points in the second half of play.

13 of 15 – Smurf had 13 of his 15 points in the first half of play.

19 – Wilkinson led the Dawgs with 19 points. He has not scored 20 or more since January 17, but has scored 17 to 19 points in five of his last six games.

34 to 16 – Georgia’s bench outscored Texas’ non-starters 34 to 16.

59/55/85 – Georgia shot 59.6 percent from the field, 55 percent from long distance and 85.7 percent from the charity stripe. The last time the Bulldogs had a field-goal percentage over 55 percent and a three-point percentage over 35 percent, plus a free-throw percentage over 85 percent, was in 2021 against Ole Miss; prior to that, it was in 2007 against Mississippi State.

59.6 – Georgia shot just under 60 percent from the field on Saturday. Back on January 24th, the Bulldogs shot just over 43 percent against the Longhorns.

91 – The Dawgs scored 91 points, which is just over their season average of 90.2 points per game.

118 – Somto Cyril had three blocked shots against the Longhorns. His 67 blocks this season still rank seventh highest all-time in a single season by a Bulldog, but his 118 moves him past Trey Thompkins. Cyril is now in 11th place and is one more away from tying Chris Daniels for tenth.