By The Numbers

3-1 – Georgia is 3-1 in its last four games after winning just once in its previous six games.

4 x 10+ – This is the fourth game in a row in which the Bulldogs have had at least 10 made threes. In the records available, this is the first time they have done this in at least 20 seasons.

6 – The Bulldogs committed just six turnovers in the game. It is the fourth time this season that they have had six or fewer turnovers.

6-3 (2-5) – Georgia has a 6-3 record in SEC play on Saturdays this season, but just 2-5 on all other days in the conference.

10 – Justin Bailey had 10 points on Saturday after netting 10 points in his last four games combined.

10 of 11 – Kareem Stagg had 10 of his career-high 11 points in the first half of action.

10 of 12 – Somto Cyril had 10 of 12 points in the second half of action.

14/0 – Smurf Millender had six assists and did not commit a turnover. In his last three games, he has 14 assists and zero turnovers combined.

+19 – Georgia defeated South Carolina by 19 points. It tied the largest margin of victory the Bulldogs had against an SEC opponent under Mike White (+19 vs LSU on February 5, 2025).

20 x 3 – Georgia won its 20th game of the season. This marks the third season in a row that the Bulldogs have won 20 games. It marks the third time that the Dawgs have had three straight seasons of at least 20 wins (1996-98 and 2014-16).

20-for-27 – Georgia was an impressive 20-for-27 (74%) from 2-point distance against South Carolina.

22 to 2 – Georgia ended the game with 22 points via the fast break compared to South Carolina’s two.

23 – Georgia dished out 23 assists against South Carolina. It was the third-highest total this season, but it was the highest against a conference foe.

39:25 – The Bulldogs never trailed against the Gamecocks and led for 39 minutes and 25 seconds in the game.

44 to 43 – Georgia’s starters ended up with 44 points. Georgia’s bench almost reached that total and ended up 43 points.

46 – Justin Abson led the Dawgs with four blocked shots on Saturday. While most of the “rejection attention” goes to Somto Cyril’s 71 swats, which is the seventh most in one season, Abson’s 46 blocks now rank 19th best in a single season by the Bulldogs.

56.1 – The Dawgs shot 56.1 percent from the field on Saturday. This is the 12th time this season in which the Bulldogs have shot 50 percent or better in a game. Georgia is 10-2 in those contests.

67 – Jeremiah Wilkinson led Georgia with 18 points as he went 4-for-9 from beyond the arc. His 67 made threes this season is tied for 15th most in a single-season with Rashad Wright (2003-04) and Billy Humphrey (2007-08).

77 – Blue Cain tied his career-high with eight assists. His eight gives him a total of 77 this season. He had exactly 77 assists in his first two seasons combined.