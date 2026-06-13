By the Numbers (Georgia baseball)

0-for-194 – Georgia is currently 4th in the nation with a .326 team batting average. It would take the Dawgs to go hitless in their next 194 official at-bats for the team batting average to go below .300.

.32625 – Georgia’s .32625 team average is currently the third-highest team batting average in Bulldog history. These Bulldogs only trail the 1980 squad (led by Rodney Bellamy, Jeff Pyburn, and Buck Belue) which had a team average of .360, and the 1981 team, which had an average of .32694.

.374 – Rylan Lujo is currently second on Georgia’s team with a batting average of .374. That number isn’t too much different than his .361 average he hit last season with Dayton.

.396 – Daniel Jackson leads all Bulldogs with a .396 batting average this season. 12 Georgia players have hit .400 for an entire season.

5-of-8 – The SEC has five of the eight teams represented in Omaha. This is the first time any conference has had at least five teams. The 1997, 2004, 2015, 2019, 2022, and 2024 had four SEC teams and the 2006 and 2024 World Series had four ACC teams each.

5×19 – Georgia has five players with at least 19 home runs (three with 20 or more). Those five players (Daniel Jackson, Brennan Hudson, Michael O’Shaughnessy, Tre Phelps, and Kolby Branch) have a combined 110 home runs. The 110 is higher than the 107 home runs hit by Ole Miss, which has the second most dingers by any team currently in Omaha.

6 – An SEC team has won the last six NCAA Championships (five different schools plus LSU twice).

7 – This is the Bulldogs’ seventh trip to the College World Series and the first since 2008.

10 – Pitcher Joey Volchko has 10 wins this season. It was just the tenth time ever that a Georgia pitcher reached double-digit wins in a season.

10-11 – Georgia has a 10-11 record in games played at the College World Series.

12-out-of-15 – After getting shut out in its first three innings against Mississippi State in the Super Regionals, the Bulldogs scored in 12 of their last 15 innings.

20 – Of the Bulldogs’ 51 wins this season, 20 of them have resulted in a Georgia pitcher recording a save. The 20 saves this season are the second most ever by the Bulldogs. The 2011 team had 21 saves back in the day.

20 and 21 – With most of the attention going to Daniel Jackson, Brennan Hudson is also having a powerful season. He currently has 21 home runs, which is the eighth most home runs hit by a Bulldog in a season. Michael O’Shaughnessy was noted by some media types as the one who replaced Tre Phelps in the lineup after the suspension. True Georgia fans realize that he has 20 home runs this season, which is tied for ninth in school history.

25/25 – Daniel Jackson has surpassed the 25 home run/25 stolen base plateau. It was just the seventh time ever that a player reached those totals.

31 – Daniel Jackson’s 31 home runs hit this season are tied for third in the nation, leading the SEC. It is the second most ever by a Bulldog in a season (Charlie Condon hit 37 in 2024). In his two previous seasons playing college ball, he hit a combined 26 long balls. The 31 home runs is also the sixth most ever in a season by a SEC player.

35 – Tre Phelps has been hit by a pitch an incredible 35 times this season. That is the most by any Georgia player in a season in stats kept in that category since 1979. Strangely enough, Fairleigh Dickinson’s Garryn Plummer is the only player in the nation to get plunked more.

49 of 55 – Kolby Branch hit six home runs while playing for Baylor in 2023. He has hit 49 in three seasons with Georgia alone. His 49 career home runs as a Dawg ranks fourth on the career list.

51 – Georgia’s 51-win total is the second highest in school history behind the 1990 NCAA championship team’s total of 52.

79 x 2 – Tre Phelps is second on the team with 79 runs scored. Entering this season, Phelps had exactly 79 runs scored in his first two seasons.

86 x 2 – Daniel Jackson also has 86 runs batted in this season. The 86 RBI is tied for the most by a Bulldog in a season (Rich Poythress had 86 in 2009). Jackson also has 86 runs scored. That leads all players in the nation, with the next two players on the list belonging to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

174 – Georgia destroyed its school record by smashing 174 home runs so far this season. The old record was 151, set two seasons ago. The 174 is also the third most in a season by a SEC team (1997’s LSU team had 188, and Tennessee’s 2024 team had 184).

595 – Georgia has scored a Bulldog record 595 runs this season. The old school record was 552 runs scored in 1990.

653 – The Dawgs as a team have also set a pitching record. This staff has registered 653 strikeouts in 638 1/3 innings pitched.

1,361 – The Dawgs have accumulated a school-record 1,361 total bases this season. It is also the ninth most ever by a SEC team.

1990 – In 1990, Georgia became the first school in the Southeastern Conference to win the College World Series.