By The Numbers - Georgia Draft recap

2 – The Saints selected two Bulldogs in this NFL Draft, Christen Miller in the second round and Oscar Delp in the third round. In 2003, New Orleans also chose two Dawgs, Johnathan Sullivan in the first round and newly named Georgia radio analyst Jon Stinchcomb in the second round.

3 – Zachariah Branch was taken in the third round by the Atlanta Falcons. Three Georgia wide receivers have been taken in the third round of the NFL Drafts in the past 30 years: Hines Ward, Chris Conley, and now Branch.

5 in 5 – The home-state Falcons have now selected five Bulldogs in the last five NFL Drafts. Atlanta drafted just five Georgia players from 1990 to 2021.

6 – Monroe Freeling was Georgia’s sixth offensive lineman to be drafted in the first round in the Kirby Smart era.

7 in 5 – After Micah Morris was taken by Philadelphia in the sixth round, that made seven former Bulldogs taken in the last five NFL Drafts by the Eagles. Prior to this time period, they chose seven Dawgs from 1975 to 2021.

8+ – Georgia had eight players drafted this past weekend. It was the sixth straight year that the Bulldogs had at least eight players selected.

9 – With Monroe Freeling being selected 19th overall by the Carolina Panthers, the Dawgs have had a first-round pick in nine straight NFL Drafts.

85 – Daylen Everette was selected in the third round, 85th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Only one other time in NFL Draft history has a Georgia player been taken 85th overall. The Seattle Seahawks took David Greene 85th overall in 2005.

140 – Wide Receiver Colbie Young was taken 140th overall by the Bengals. Cincinnati has taken a “true” Georgia wide receiver just once. A.J. Green was taken with the fourth pick back in 2011.

154 – The eight Bulldogs that were drafted had a combined 154 starts for Georgia, led by Oscar Delp’s 34 and CJ Allen’s 30.

2005 – The only other time the Panthers selected a Georgia player in the first round was in 2005 when they selected Thomas Davis with the 14th pick.

2006 – Micah Morris was mentioned previously, but did you know he was the first offensive Bulldog taken by the Eagles since 2006, when Max Jean-Gilles was drafted? Philadelphia had a string of eight straight Georgia defenders selected.

2014 – The Colts took CJ Allen in the second round on Friday. It was the first time that Indianapolis selected a Georgia player since choosing Amarlo Herrera in 2014.