Canadian EDGE Marcellus Young Casario commits to Georgia

Three-star EDGE prospect Marcellus Young Casario has committed to Georgia. Originally from Canada, the 6-foot-6, 260-pound defender is flying under the radar.

Defensive line coach Tray Scott was able to evaluate after transferring to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School.

“I love the connection I have with him as a coach,” Young Casario said in a previous interview. “I like the way he has a personal connection with all of his guys. It’s business, but you can tell he cares deeply. The type of coach to come to your future wedding. His resume is extremely good. Staying at Georgia for so long, most likely with other job opportunities, is a testament to his loyalty to what they have built.”

Kirby Smart played a key part in the final decision.

“When talking with Coach Smart it feels natural,” Young Casario said. “Off the field, he’s a very articulate coach and man. He has a lot of wisdom I respect because I feel he can make me a better man. I know if I played for a head coach like himself, I would be pushed mentally and physically, making me better every day.”

Young Casario becomes the second defensive line commit for the Bulldogs, joining Waylon Wooten in the trenches.