Christen Miller drafted by New Orleans

Christen Miller has found his NFL home.

The former Georgia defensive lineman was selected in the 2026 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. Miller was the 42nd overall pick in the second round of the draft.

A strong senior season leading into a solid pre-draft process led to Miller being an early selection in this year’s draft.

“I thought three first-rounders coming out of this group, definitely Peter Woods (Clemson). Christen Miller was in that mix. Kayden McDonald (Ohio State), for the year he had, could have been,” ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr said last week. “So, Christen Miller is in that mix to be a potential late first-round pick, and I thought Houston would be a good spot. (Houston) has the edge rushers, great Will Anderson. On the other side, you’ve got (Danielle) Hunter. And now you’ve got Miller in that defense. Miller inside with those edge rushers … And he gets some penetration. He freed up those linebackers at Georgia, CJ Allen being the main guy. I think Christen Miller is that. It made sense for me.”

Miller’s final year at Georgia was a big one

Miller chose to return for his senior season in 2025 rather than go pro after the 2024 campaign. That proved to be a wise decision, as he recorded 23 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in a season that earned him AP First-Team All-SEC honors.

“C-Mill’s fun,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said at Georgia’s Pro Day last month. “He’s always got a big smile on his face. He loves football. I think that’s the overarching theme of a lot of teams; he’s been very talkative in meetings. He’s got a big personality, and I think it comes naturally to him. He’s been a great asset for us.”

Miller joins a large group of defensive linemen drafted in the Smart era at Georgia.

He’s the eighth Bulldog defensive lineman drafted since Smart became head coach. He joins Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Jalen Carter, Zion Logue, Mykel Williams, and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins.