CJ Allen drafted by Indianapolis

CJ Allen has a new home as the Georgia inside linebacker has heard his name called in the NFL Draft.

The former Georgia Bulldog was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts with the 53rd overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

After entering the draft process viewed as a potential first-round pick, Allen didn’t hear his name come off the board on Day 1. Instead, his wait extended into Friday.

Grow Up Fast

“CJ had to grow up fast. CJ was one of those guys who got thrown out there. I can remember starting the home game against Ole Miss at night, and they were playing fast,” Kirby Smart said of Allen at Pro Day. “He got confused a couple of times. He had some nervous energy, but he played really well for us.”

Allen first broke through for Georgia as a starter in his freshman season after an injury to Jamon Dumas-Johnson. Allen’s first career start was that aforementioned top-25 matchup with Ole Miss in 2023, where Georgia dominated the Rebels 52-17. Allen totaled a team-high nine tackles, one for a loss, and a sack in his first start.

“He did everything we asked, and he’s a great leader, and he’s going to be a really good NFL player for somebody,” Smart said.

He went on to become a consensus All-American this past season, capping a career in which he played 41 games over the course of three years.